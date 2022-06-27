Latest AP News
Local News
Saturday, June 25, 2022
- By JOSH JANNEY The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 0
MIDDLETOWN — Former Washington outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, who was the team's all-time sack leader, will be the grand marshal of the 2022 Middletown July 4th Celebration Parade.
- Star staff report
- Updated
- 21
Elected officials and candidates from the state and region offer their reactions to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision, in prepared statements and social media posts:
Friday, June 24, 2022
- Star Staff Report
-
- 0
WINCHESTER — Michael Antonio Hill, 53, has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing 67-year-old Kernstown resident Rufus Cornelius Holland, according to a Frederick County Sheriff's Office news release.
- By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 0
WINCHESTER — A South Carolina man who operates a private zoo and trains exotic animals for the movies will have to pay $100,000 if he wants to stay out of jail pending his trial in Frederick County Circuit Court.
- By JOSH JANNEY The Winchester Star
-
- 2
WINCHESTER — The Frederick-Winchester Service Authority's board unanimously voted on Tuesday to hire Candice Perkins as the authority’s full-time executive director.
Thursday, June 23, 2022
- By JOSH JANNEY The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 1
WINCHESTER — The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley (CFNSV) on Wednesday celebrated its 20th anniversary at a reception at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley.
- By MATT WELCH The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 1
WINCHESTER — Faith Power and her staff at The Laurel Center found themselves sifting through mud, debris and silt Wednesday evening and Thursday while working to assess damage brought on by a heavy thunderstorm that hit the area Wednesday afternoon.
