WINCHESTER — March is Women’s History Month, and although concerns about the coronavirus pandemic have caused the cancellation of community events, there are many ways to honor and study women’s history from home.
BooksArea libraries have their full catalogs online for download.
At Samuels Public Library in Front Royal, Adult Reference Assistant Earley Moya recommended a few books for people looking to learn more about women’s history.
“The Campaign for Women’s Suffrage in Virginia,” by Brent Tarter — a book that Moya said was published by the Library of Virginia and donated to every library in Virginia.
“Wonder Women: 25 Innovators, Inventors, and Trailblazers Who Changed History,” by Sam Maggs
“Amazons, Abolitionists, and Activists,” by Mikki Kendall
“They’re new books,” Moya said recently. “We’re also putting books on our social media.”
For more recommendations on books, visit Samuels Library’s website, samuelslibrary.net, and Facebook page.
PodcastsThough social distancing can limit what learning materials are available, listening to podcasts can be a great way to learn and be entertained while working on some projects around the house.
The “What’s Her Name” podcast, at www.whatshernamepodcast.com, by sisters Dr. Katie Nelson and Professor Olivia Meikle, publishes new episodes every other week, telling forgotten stories that “bring to life the ‘lost’ women of history,” their website says. Episodes are also available through Spotify, iTunes, Sticher and wherever else podcasts are found.
The “That’s What She Did” podcast available at sticher.com talks about “the women leaders, innovators & rebels you’ve probably never heard of,” the site says. “With her trademark sassy style and dose of insight, Tangia Renee brings you impactful women to discuss why they do what they do, while they also talk about the everyday women that have inspired them along the way.”
Videos and websitesDuring Women’s History Month and during social distancing efforts, websites are offering free stories and resources:
The website womenshistory.org, run by the National Women’s History Museum in Washington, D.C., is providing lesson plans, biographies, posters and other educational resources for people to use at home: womenshistory.org/students-educators/digital-classroom-resources
Videos at the website womenshistorymonth.gov/audio-and-video include information posted by the Library of Congress, the National Archives and the National Gallery of Art. Other videos at the site are also available through the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Smithsonian Institution and the National Parks Service.
