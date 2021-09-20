WINCHESTER — Stephen Sopko said he learned early on that his wife owned a lot of accessories and the couple has long joked that Karen Sopko is “bougie.”
That love of designer purses, watches and jewelry gave birth to Bougie Booth Boutique, located at 3111 Valley Ave., Unit 108 in Creekside Station, after the couple began selling items online about two years ago.
“Things were taking up more than half of my basement,” Karen said. “I wanted it out of my basement. I was going to the post office about three or four times a day with three or four packages.”
Currently, the store has about 600 items on the floor on any given day.
According to Stephen, the couple, who moved to Virginia from Michigan about 18 years ago, began looking for retail space soon after their basement sales picked up. Their real estate agent showed them the space in Creekside Station and Karen instantly fell in love with it, her husband said.
“I started with all of the items in my closet that still had tags on it, and they sold fast,” Karen said. “So I knew I wanted my own shop.”
The shop carries brands such as Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Coach, Rebecca Minkoff, Dooney & Bourke, Tom Ford, Gucci, Citizen, Bulova, Marc Jacobs and Raymond Well. Karen even designs some of her own bags and purses. The couple also carries watches, sunglasses and briefcases for men.
According to the business’ website, all their brands are 100% authentic and are purchased either direct or through a Tier 1 supplier who offer authentication services.
The couple said they only purchase in that manner to ensure authenticity on all brands. They use authentication on any product $500 or more and can provide authentication upon request.
The Bougie Booth Boutique has been open about two weeks. The couple will hold an Oct. 16 grand opening that will feature a purse giveaway.
The shop is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday with purchasing available online at any time.
For more information, visit bougiebooth.com/.
