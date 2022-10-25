BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Board of Supervisors is seeking public input on proposed changes to boundary line adjustment rules within the county's subdivision and zoning ordinances.
A public hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court.
Only AOC-zoned properties intended for agricultural, open space or conservation use would be affected. Those properties comprise approximately 72% of land in the county, mainly in unincorporated areas west of the Shenandoah River, said county Planning Director Brandon Stidham.
The changes would limit boundary line adjustments among lots covering less than 20 acres when at least one of the lots covers no more than four acres.
They also would limit any lot established with a maximum lot size exception, if it covers less than 20 acres, in having its size reduced through a boundary adjustment. In that case, an adjustment would be allowed only for certain hardship reasons, but the Clarke County Planning Commission would have to review and approve it first.
According to Stidham, the proposed changes stem from concerns voiced by commission members. They've asserted that 20-acre lots usually aren't farmed, or otherwise used for agricultural purposes, and are more likely to be developed for homes. Also, they've contended that some developers have used loopholes in the current rules to create 20-acre lots.
"The zoning and subdivision ordinances do not allow for lots of this size to be created directly through subdivision," Stidham explained. "However, current maximum lot size exceptions and boundary line adjustment regulations can allow lots to be modified into 20-acre configurations."
Under the proposed ordinance text amendment, without the commission's approval:
• No residential lot of four acres or less could be increased in size through a boundary line adjustment to correct a minor encroachment of a driveway, fence or other structure onto an adjoining lot to a maximum of 10% of the lot's total area, and/or to repair or replace a failing onsite sewage disposal system on the lot.
• No lot approved with a maximum lot size exception could be reduced in size by a line adjustment to correct an encroachment of a driveway, onsite sewage disposal system or structure on an adjacent lot, and/or to aid in the repair or replacement of a failing onsite sewage disposal system on an adjacent lot.
• No residential lot approved with a maximum lot size exception per the zoning ordinance could be reduced in size by a line adjustment to correct an encroachment of a driveway, onsite sewage disposal system or structure on an adjacent lot, and/or to aid in the repair of a failing onsite sewage disposal system on an adjacent lot.
Wording within the text amendment is technical and similar for each situation. But it's intended to be that way to eliminate loopholes.
"You think this will give us five or six years before someone figures out how to get around this system?" Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence asked when the amendment recently was proposed. Stidham indicated yes.
In another matter, the supervisors have approved revisions to county code Chapter 57, which concerns special events for the general public.
Under those revisions, the county will take on the responsibility of notifying people in unincorporated areas when neighboring property owners apply for permits for special events anticipated to draw crowds. The county also will place signs — similar to those publicizing rezoning requests — at the intended locations.
And, the supervisors now will be required to seek public comments on all event permit applications, not just for those deemed large events.
A public hearing recently was held on the code revisions. No relevant comments were heard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.