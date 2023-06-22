BERRYVILLE — A complex set of boundary line adjustments for public and private property is being pursued to make it easier for future development to occur on Berryville’s northwest side, according to local officials.
The effort involves parcels owned by the Clarke County Public Schools, the town and private landowner Paul Howell. It’s anticipated to take months to accomplish due to legal processes.
There are no immediate plans to develop any of the land, Town Manager Keith Dalton said to his understanding. Rather, the parties are finally getting around to something they should have pursued when Clarke County High School (CCHS) was built more than a decade ago, he said.
After construction was finished, “everybody got focused on different things,” and the adjustments were overlooked, Dalton told the Clarke County School Board on Monday.
“We just want to get this settled now,” he said.
Dalton pitched the proposal to Berryville Town Council last week. Neither council nor School Board members made any substantial comments about it.
At its July meeting, the school board likely will schedule a public hearing on the proposal for its August session. Board members indicated they want to examine the property before the boundary adjustment process starts.
CCHS opened its current campus in 2012. As part of the construction, the final portion of Mosby Boulevard, between West Main Street and the school’s easternmost driveway entrance, was completed.
Instead of establishing a right of way for that portion of Mosby, though, CCPS granted an easement for it. That was done to keep property north of the boulevard from being subdivided from the rest of the high school property. But it stranded the school division’s property along the easement’s west side, documents show.
Under the proposal, 8,007 square feet of CCPS property along Mosby’s west side, plus 11,249 square feet of property owned by the town, would be transferred to Howell. Another 4,565 square feet of school division property along Mosby’s west side would be transferred to the town. And, 12,572 square feet of town property along the town’s common boundary with the CCPS property would be transferred to the school division.
The adjustments, according to Dalton, would:
Provide frontage along Mosby’s west side to Howell,
Enable the town to acquire extra frontage — to help it maintain sight distances — along Mosby’s west side north of the town’s entrance,
Provide the town additional property south of its current boundary with Howell’s property, and
Provide the school division “an even trade” for land transferred to Howell and the town.
“We want to make sure each party is made as whole as possible,” said Dalton.
After its hearing, the school board will consider approving the adjustments. It also will consider giving its support for going forward with rezoning cases necessary to get the boundary lines changed.
If the proposal proceeds, the Berryville Planning Commission, the Berryville Area Development Authority (BADA) and the Town Council then will have to hold their own hearings.
The Planning Commission advises the council on how to handle land-use matters. The BADA advises both the council and the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on similar matters involving an area targeted for annexation into Berryville eventually.
Some utility easements will have to be established as part of the project, documents show.
Howell and the town will pay any costs associated with the rezoning cases and legal work required for the boundary adjustments, Dalton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.