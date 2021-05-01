MIDDLETOWN — After deciding not to let the COVID-19 pandemic dampen her spirits, Terry Dabrowski opened her own boutique.
Chic Treasures at 7805 Church St. in Middletown sells “fashionable, well-made brands at a marvelous price,” Dabrowski said. She also buys clothing and accessories from folks and sells them in her shop.
Dabrowski, who has a background in retail, said she worked through the idea during months of limited social interaction.
“I’m a very social person. I had to do something,” she said. “I had like five ladies that came in a bubble, and we’d have dinner and socialize maybe once a week. But other than that, there was nothing going on. So, I just kind of fell into (opening the business).”
Dabrowski purchased the half-acre property in October 2017 because she wanted to live in town, she said. She also had a home built on the property.
Her property at Church and First streets is one of the oldest structures in Middletown. It is listed in historical documents as Catherine’s Cabin, a log cabin built on a stone foundation.
Work to restore the cabin began in January 2018. It took specialized contractors about six months to properly rebuild it, making a conscious effort to salvage what could be saved while making the home functional. Restoration was completed by June.
The entire second floor, which had suffered extensive water damage had to be removed and rebuilt but contractors salvaged wood from the flooring to reuse as wood trim around the downstairs windows.
She initially used the cabin for anything the town wanted to use it for, mainly historical purposes.
“But there wasn’t a lot of life," she said. "I wanted life in the cabin.”
She said she gets the most enjoyment out of the business, which opened its doors in March, when she’s making customers happy.
“It’s only what it is when you have people in to enjoy it. If it just sits here and people can’t enjoy it, what’s the purpose of it?” she said. “I’m real excited about this because I can make people happy.”
The shop is open Monday through Thursday by appointment only until 6 p.m., and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, Dabrowski plans to have pastries that are made in town and coffee, allowing folks to sit outside, weather permitting.
For more information, visit the shop’s Facebook page at facebook.com/chictreasuresmiddletown.
