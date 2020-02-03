STEPHENS CITY — Anyone who is ready for warmer weather will appreciate Bowman Bill.
The groundhog made his annual prognostication during “Come Out of Hibernation Day” at the Bowman Library on Saturday. He whispered it into the ear of Bob Wells, the Opequon District representative on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, who portrayed a mayor during the family-oriented event.
Wells then translated the groundhog-speak into English.
“The official word is, ‘I didn’t see my shadow.’ Spring is just around the corner,” Wells said.
Legend has it that on Feb. 2, if a groundhog emerges from hibernation and sees his shadow, there will be six more weeks of wintry weather.
Bill had to make his prediction a day early. Groundhog Day was Sunday, but the library wasn’t open.
It’s up to you whether to believe Bill. He’s a puppet, not a real groundhog.
And, “reality is that anytime you have a light source, you have a shadow,” said Donna Hughes, head of the Handley Regional Library’s Youth Services Division.
Hughes speculated that Bill didn’t see his shadow when he awakened Saturday morning because it was foggy.
Regardless of the accuracy of his forecast, children in the audience loved him. After his performance, they rushed up to the stage for close encounters with him and several other puppets who entertained them.
They also got to see a real groundhog. Tiva was brought to the library by Lynn Oliver of Valley Wildlife Care in Middletown, a nonprofit organization that cares for injured and orphaned animals before releasing them back into the wild when they are ready.
Tiva is used by the organization to educate people about wildlife. She is so accustomed to human contact that she can no longer live in the wild, explained Oliver, a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.
But “we don’t want to take a chance,” Oliver told the crowd. Groundhogs have sharp teeth, she said, and if they feel threatened, “they will defend themselves.”
“Come Out of Hibernation Day” is the library system’s busiest day of the year, with activities held not only at Bowman, but also the main branch in downtown Winchester and the Clarke County branch in Berryville.
More than 300 people were at the Bowman Library alone, Hughes said.
Saturday also marked the end of the library’s Winter Reading Program. According to Hughes, children who participated spent almost 1,783 hours reading a total of more than 3,200 books.
“That means some of you were reading about 20 books a week,” she told the children. Their parents and teachers should be proud, she added.
At the Bowman festivities, children participated in arts and crafts, and they enjoyed free ice cream sundaes.
Matt and Stephanie Bailey of Stephens City brought their daughter, Annabelle, 5. They frequently bring her to story hours and other activities at Bowman, they said.
“We love all of the library’s events,” Stephanie Bailey said. “We always have a good time.”
As for Annabelle specifically?
“She had a blast” at Saturday’s shindig, her mom said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.