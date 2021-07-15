STEPHENS CITY — Twenty years ago on July 16, 2001, the Mary Jane and James L. Bowman Library opened at 871 Tasker Road.
Today, the library is one of Frederick County’s most popular community resources.
In a typical year, Bowman Library has more than 175,000 patrons and checks out more than 387,000 library materials and issues more than 1,800 library cards, in addition to hosting 660 programs with 19,000 attendees. It also has video games, eBooks, DVDs and magazines that patrons can borrow, as well as WiFi hotspots for public use.
The library’s 20-year milestone is being celebrated this week by the Handley Regional Library System, of which Bowman Library is a part.
On Wednesday, library staff, county officials and representatives from the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber gathered at the library for a ceremonial ribbon-cutting to commemorate the library’s 20th anniversary.
“I’m glad to be able to celebrate such an amazing organization and all of the work that the Handley Library system does in our community,” said Top of Virginia Regional Chamber CEO Cynthia Schneider.
Beverley Shoemaker, daughter of the library’s namesakes, made a $100,000 donation to the library at the ceremony.
She said in an interview that “it’s just unbelievable how quickly the time has gone by” since the library opened.
She added that her father would be amazed if he could see it today.
“I think he would be flabbergasted and very pleased to have been able to have helped the community,” Shoemaker said.
Bowman Library would have been a smaller facility had it not been for a $500,000 donation from James L. Bowman, a successful businessman in the community.
Planning for the library began in 1996, with the original footprint calling for a 35,000-square-foot facility with the capability to expand to 50,000 square feet, based on designs drawn by an architect hired by the county’s Board of Supervisors. But by 1999, there was only enough money for a 31,000-square-foot library, which meant less space for books and seating. And instead of a standing seam metal roof with a 50-year lifespan, an asphalt roof with a much shorter lifespan would have to be installed.
Bowman, who died in December 2001, came to the rescue with the $500,000 donation to supplement county funds so the library could be 35,000 square feet with a standing seam metal roof. For his contribution, the new library was named for him and his late wife.
John Huddy, director of the Handley Regional Library System, praised the Bowman family for helping make the library a reality.
“The thing with this library is it’s 20 years old and it does not look dated,” Huddy said at the ribbon-cutting. “We’ve done some updating on the equipment and furniture, but overall the look of the library is as open an area as it was 20 years ago, which shows the benefits of the open design and the light. People like it here — it’s easy to get to and there’s easy parking. It’s well-lit and has a collection of great staff.”
Handley Library Deputy Director Ann White, formerly the circulation manager at Bowman Library, said Bowman stands out from other libraries in the regional system because of its open space and natural lighting. She added that its “versatile” interior has the ability to accommodate a variety of functions. And the area behind the library, which includes a recently completed half-mile walking trail around Lakeside Lake, is another benefit.
The county’s Parks and Recreation Department, which built the trail with nearly $119,000 in proffer funds from developers, is also planning to construct an amphitheater at the library, but a recent surge in construction prices has delayed the project.
White said residential development around the library has expanded rapidly since the library opened two decades ago, and the number of patrons has “greatly increased” as a result.
Handley Library Board member Elise Stine-Dolinar called Bowman Library “a real asset to the community and a wonderful thing to offer to the residents of this area. Especially as Stephens City continues to grow, to have this evolving resource for our community, I congratulate the [Handley Regional Library] board and the vision behind this 20 years ago to think of putting something this amazing here in probably what used to be nowheresville. It’s very much one of those ‘if you build it, they will come’ situations.”
The public is invited to help Bowman Library celebrate its anniversary from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Festivities will include an old-time music jam session (bring your instrument or just enjoy the fun), indoor family photo booth, a “History of Bowman” outdoor story walk and Mattie’s Mobile Soft Serve ice cream for purchase.
Branch Manager Mary Anton said library staff has a few ideas and “dreams” on how to use Shoemaker’s $100,00 gift, but she wasn’t ready to disclose them yet.
The visually stunning Mary Jane and James L. Bowman Library is located on the easily accessed Tasker Road. There is ample parking, a large selection of books and DVDs, a wonderful children's section, attentive staff and a pond with benches for enjoying outdoor reading. Visionaries like the Bowman family are what make Stephens City just a fantastic place to reside and enjoy valley life.
Congratulations to the library on twenty years. It's a wonderful community resource.
