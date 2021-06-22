STEPHENS CITY — Handley Regional Library System plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Mary Jane and James L. Bowman Library, which opened to the public on July 16, 2001.
A celebration will be held July 17 at Bowman Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. The festivities will include an old-time music jam session, and people are encouraged to bring an instrument and join the fun. There also will be an indoor family photobooth, a “History of Bowman” outdoor story walk, Mattie’s Mobile Soft Serve for purchase, displays about the library’s history and more.
“We are so excited to celebrate Bowman Library’s 20th Anniversary. Each of our three branches is unique, and Bowman Library has been integral to reaching thousands of patrons in our library system,” Handley Regional Library System Director John Huddy said in a news release. “With large windows overlooking a beautiful lake, patrons can enjoy perusing stacks of library materials in a spacious, friendly atmosphere. We are proud of Bowman Library and look forward to continue to serve the community with books, WiFi hotspots, video games, eBooks, DVDs, magazines, and more to borrow, as well as programs for adults, teens, and kids, and the many other resources available to the community.”
In a typical year, Bowman Library:
Has more than 387,000 checkouts of library materials
Hands out more than 1,800 new cards
Holds 660 programs with more than 19,000 patrons attending, and
Has more than 175,000 patrons walk through the library doors.
The addition of a library branch in Frederick County was first put into action in 1996 when the Board of Supervisors hired an architect to design a new facility, according to the release. The original plan called for a 35,000-square-foot footprint, with the future expansion capabilities to 50,000 square feet.
In 1999, with additional demands being placed on the construction budget, it appeared the plans would be scaled down. To meet the budget, the building could only be 31,000 square feet, reducing seating area and space for books. Instead of the planned standing seam roof with a lifespan of 50 years, an asphalt roof with a much shorter lifespan would have to be installed. That is when James L. Bowman came forward with a $500,000 donation to supplement the monies from Frederick County. With the Bowman donation, the planned library could be built to the full size of 35,000 square feet with a standing seam roof.
“Because of his generous contribution, the new library was named for James L. Bowman and his late wife, Mary Jane Bowman,” the release states.
For more information, visit www.handleyregional.org.
