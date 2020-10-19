STEPHENS CITY — Frederick County’s new half-mile trail behind Bowman Library is now open to the public.
The 6-foot wide recreational trail is made of crushed stone and wraps around Lakeside Lake. Earlier this year, the county’s Parks and Recreation Department agreed to spend $118,833 in proffer funds to build the trail behind the library at 871 Tasker Road. Proffers are offered by developers to offset a housing project’s impact on such things as recreation, education and fire and rescue services.
Pine Knoll Construction began construction in June, and the trail opened to the public last week. Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Jon Turkel said that although there are still a few “punch list” items that need to be done, the project is substantially complete.
“We encourage folks to get out there and enjoy it and to expect more improvements in the future such as picnic tables and maybe more access fishing,” Turkel said.
Turkel said the trail brings together two remarkable community assets — the lake and the library. The trail is open from dawn to dusk.
“I had the opportunity to go and walk the small trail,” said Frederick County Board of Supervisors member Bob Wells. “It’s very nice. Hopefully, folks in that area will enjoy it. It’s quite nice and a beautiful walk during this time of the year.”
