BERRYVILLE — An upcoming soirée will enable girls to spend quality time with special men in their lives and raise funds for a nonprofit youth organization.
The “Bows & Boutonnieres Dance,” sponsored by the Clarke County Youth Football Cheerleaders, will be held from 6-8 p.m. April 2 in the Carriage House at Historic Rosemont Manor in Berryville.
“We’re hoping to make it an annual event,” said Rhiannon Tavenner, vice president of the cheerleading organization’s board.
Bows & Boutonnieres is designed as a father-daughter dance for girls from prekindergarten through 12th grade.
But girls can also bring a grandfather, uncle, athletic coach or even a family friend who’s like a “father figure” and had a positive influence on her, Tavenner said.
The dance will feature light refreshments, a disc jockey and a photo booth where selfies can be taken. Boutonnieres, corsages and flowers can be purchased there.
Ultimately, “we want to make girls feel special,” said Tavenner.
Tickets are $40 per couple. An extra $5 will be charged for each additional girl that an adult wants to bring. An example of the latter is if a father wants to bring each of his daughters.
Posters and advertisements for Bows & Boutonnieres have been placed at each Clarke County school and on Facebook. To purchase tickets, go to one of those ads and scan the QR code, or go online to https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/fe4e4252-9beb-42e2-9088-30a11d7beb01.
Current and past cheerleaders within the organization also have been provided information about the dance to share.
The Carriage Room at Rosemont will be able to accommodate up to about 190 people, Tavenner said.
She expressed gratitude to proprietor William “Biff” Genda for making the room available to the organization at a special rate. Otherwise, “we would never be able to afford a beautiful venue like Rosemont,” she said.
“He was so gracious and kind and wanted to help us out since he enjoys giving back to the community,” said Tavenner. Furthermore, “he has raised 12 children of his own and knows the importance of rec league sports in our community.”
“We are all so excited for the girls in our community to experience an evening at this unique venue that is filled with so much beauty and history,” she added.
Proceeds from the dance will be used by the Youth Football Cheerleaders toward buying new uniforms and pompoms, paying competition fees and funding a scholarship.
Approximately 36 cheerleaders ages 5-13 were involved in the organization last year, cheering on the Clarke County Youth Football League at its games.
By nature of the sport, cheerleading helps girls maintain positive, enthusiastic attitudes, as well as develop friendships and be physically active, according to Tavenner.
