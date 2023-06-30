It’s official name is “Calonectria Pseudonaviculata,” but it’s more commonly known as “boxwood blight” and it is a big problem, according to Virginia Extension Master Gardener Kate Reed.
“It is a fatal fungal-driven disease and there's absolutely nothing you can do (to save it) if your boxwood contracts the blight. That boxwood is toast and it will be gone.”
A dire prognosis for a state that loves its historic properties which are traditionally surrounded by lush, mature boxwood.
Reed, a Master Gardener since 2015, comes from a long line of gardeners and horticulturalists.
“My maternal grandfather majored in agriculture and was an extension agent in California,” she says. “He went to the USDA and then opened a campus of the Cal State University System. My paternal grandfather hybridized orchids. I also had a great-grandfather who had an orchard.”
She says her first job was to hull walnuts at her grandfather’s orchard. “I got paid 10 cents a day!”
Now Reed spends much of her time gardening, learning about gardening and offering advice to other gardeners.
The boxwood blight is a regular topic of discussion and of serious concern to gardeners. Because of this, a Virginia Boxwood Blight Task Force has been established.
“Ground Zero for Virginia was Carroll County in 2011 — at least that’s where it was first identified here,” says Reed. “It has been spreading up the Shenandoah Valley since.”
Mark Sutphin, Virginia Cooperative Extension Agent and Unit Coordinator for Frederick County, says that so far our local boxwood have been spared.
“We have been mostly fortunate in the Northern Shenandoah Valley that we’ve not seen a widespread outbreak of boxwood blight,” says Sutphin. “That doesn’t mean the caution against this fungal pathogen and recommendation of best management practices is any less important. We have many mature and historic boxwood plantings in the region, including an impressive boxwood collection (American Boxwood Society Memorial Garden) at the State Arboretum of Virginia at Blandy Experimental Farm” in Clarke County.
He says that in early 2019, following an unseasonably wet 2018, there was a major boxwood blight outbreak in Fairfax, Lynchburg and Washington, Va.
Other states in the U.S. that have encountered the blight include North Carolina, Connecticut and Oregon. It's also widespread throughout most of Europe and has been found in New Zealand.
“The first symptoms are brown leaf spots,” says Reed. “Then the whole leaf browns and then drops. It starts on the lower branches and then moves upward.”
She says the black streaks that develop on the plant’s stems differentiate boxwood blight from other issues. A prompt removal of any diseased boxwood is recommended.
And it’s highly contagious.
“The wind can spread it,” says Reed. “Water splashing can spread it. You can spread it by brushing against it, by touching the contaminated boxwood and then carrying the fungus with you. Basically wind, water, birds, insects, our clothing, our hands, our tools — all these can spread it.”
Unfortunately, the fungus continues to live in the leaves that have fallen into the mulch underneath, so simply removing the diseased boxwood isn’t enough.
“All of the leaf litter underneath these shrubs should be raked up and it should all go in a plastic bag and into the garbage,” cautions Reed. “Do not put it in compost because the fungus can actually live five to six years in the soil.”
She also recommends that you do not plant new boxwoods in the same spot as the diseased boxwoods. It's just too risky.
Other advice?
Reed says to make sure you purchase plants from a reputable and knowledgeable landscaping nursery.
“You want to be really careful if you're buying new plants,” says Reed. “What are you bringing into your yard? Are the plants disease-free?”
It’s ideal if your nursery participates in the Boxwood Blight Cleanliness Program — a voluntary program in which participating nurseries agree to use best management practices developed by the National Plant Board.
And Reed says you should also practice your own good hygiene when gardening. Her method: “Cut, dip, wipe. Cut, dip, wipe.”
She carries a container with her that is filled with nine parts water to one part alcohol. In between each cut, she sanitizes her tool.
“Cut, dip, wipe.”
“Also, never work on plants when they're wet because fungus thrives in moist conditions,” she recommends. “We can mitigate some of the problems by not spreading the fungus, working only on our plants when they're not wet or damp from humidity.”
Researchers are in the process of developing fungicides and sanitizers as well as blight-resistant boxwood cultivars, but until these are fully developed and widely available, education and an abundance of caution can help slow the blight’s spread.
While no boxwood are completely immune to the blight, there are certain cultivars that are more resistant or tolerant. The Virginia Cooperative Extension lists those online here: https://ext.vt.edu/agriculture/commercial-horticulture/boxwood-blight.html
