WINCHESTER — A boy, now 15, is accused of sexually assaulting a girl who was 10 years old at the time of the alleged incidents.
The boy was arrested on Wednesday. He was charged with two counts of sexual battery and single counts of forcible sodomy and indecent exposure, according to an email from Sheriff Lenny Millholland of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. The case is in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
Millholland said the alleged abuse purportedly occurred in a home between March 2, 2020, through Feb. 28. The girl’s mother contacted police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.