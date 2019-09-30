Boy Scout CPR

WINCHESTER — Seth Andrew Amos of Boy Scout Troop 2 was recently awarded a special Certificate of Merit for his exceptional performance and service. On March 14, Seth administered CPR to his grandfather, Gary Corder, who had suffered a massive heart attack.

Seth is the son of Brian and Angela Amos of Frederick County.

Seth received his award on Sept. 24 when Troop 2, Scouts BSA, of the Shenandoah Area Council held a Special Ceremony and Court of Honor. He was one of 32 scouts to receive a total of 157 awards, ranks and merit badges.

Troop 2, which has 131 Eagle Scouts, was founded in 1914 and has been sponsored by the First Presbyterian Church on the Loudoun Street Mall since 1929.

