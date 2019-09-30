WINCHESTER — Seth Andrew Amos of Boy Scout Troop 2 was recently awarded a special Certificate of Merit for his exceptional performance and service. On March 14, Seth administered CPR to his grandfather, Gary Corder, who had suffered a massive heart attack.
Seth is the son of Brian and Angela Amos of Frederick County.
Seth received his award on Sept. 24 when Troop 2, Scouts BSA, of the Shenandoah Area Council held a Special Ceremony and Court of Honor. He was one of 32 scouts to receive a total of 157 awards, ranks and merit badges.
Troop 2, which has 131 Eagle Scouts, was founded in 1914 and has been sponsored by the First Presbyterian Church on the Loudoun Street Mall since 1929.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.