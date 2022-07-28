GORE — The Shenandoah Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America has renamed and rededicated Camp Rock Enon to honor local businessmen and longtime supporters Gerald F. “JJ” Smith Jr. and Dave Holliday.
The camp is now called Camp Rock Enon Scout Reservation, home to the Smith Family Camp and the Holliday Backwoods Camp.
Located at 292 Rock Enon Springs Road in western Frederick County, the 78-year-old, 860-acre camp has hosted more than 250,000 Boy Scouts since 1944, including 750 this summer. The property is owned by the BSA's Shenandoah Area Council, which is headquartered in Winchester and serves a nine-county area in Virginia and West Virginia.
Robert Garrett, the council's scout executive, said Smith and Holliday have contributed nearly $1 million over the past 40 years to benefit the Boy Scouts. He also said they have volunteered at the camp and have helped organize work crews and equipment.
“They are very hands-on with the scouting program,” Garrett said.
Smith and Holliday were surprised with the honor at a July 18 council board meeting.
“I was surprised and very honored,” Smith said. “They named the original part of the camp in my honor, and they are building a more wilderness area of the camp name in Dave’s honor. I felt very honored and have been involved with the scouting movement since 1968. And I'm an Eagle Scout and it’s one of the most important things on my resumé to me.”
As a youth, Smith was a member of Cub Scout Pack 45, then Boy Scout Troop 45, where he earned his Eagle Scout rank in September 1976. He was awarded the Distinguished Eagle Scout in November 2016. He was an Order of the Arrow member, has served as an assistant cubmaster, cubmaster, scoutmaster, committee member, merit badge counselor as well as national board representative, Eagle board of review committee, district chairman, National Jamboree committee member and is currently on the executive board.
A council news release described Smith as “a dedicated and generous supporter, both personally and through his former company Valley Proteins,” with his family targeting much of it philanthropic efforts toward youth development and education.
Smith helped increase the council’s endowment fund with matching gifts, and he made a challenge that he would match contributions raised for the council's 2021 Friends of Scouting Campaign.
Holliday, who is a developer, was a member of Boy Scout Troop 2 as a youth, where he earned his Eagle Scout rank in September 1963. He was awarded the Distinguished Eagle Scout in May 2003. He was an Order of the Arrow member, has served as vice president of camp development, council president, advisory council member, campmaster, and was the volunteer project manager overseeing the construction of the Council Office–the Armstrong Service Center. He is currently vice president of properties and an executive board member.
“We are extremely grateful for both the time, talent and tithing that they've given to us,” Garrett said. “They have been rocks for over 40 years. Their families have been involved. We're very proud to be able to name the two sub camps after them."
Jason Stedman, who is council president, said Smith's and Holliday's contributions will set up the camp for the next 75 years.
For more information about Camp Rock Enon, visit: sac-bsa.org/CampRockEnon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.