BOYCE — Town Council has taken another measure to discourage speeding in Boyce.
Tuesday night, the council adopted an ordinance establishing a uniform speed limit of 25 mph within the town’s boundaries, unless another limit is posted along a specific road or street. The vote was unanimous following a motion by Councilman Dennis Hall that was seconded by Recorder Whitney Maddox.
Narrow, one-way Whiting Avenue will be the only exception. Its speed limit already is 15 mph.
Beware, truckers and others passing through town: The limit along Greenway Avenue is now 25 mph, too.
Greenway, officially designated U.S. 340, is the major north-south route through Boyce and the town’s most heavily traveled artery. Main Street, which crosses Greenway and also is designated as Route 723, is the major east-west route. Both are state highways maintained by the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The town, which covers an area of less than a half square mile and has only about 600 residents, also has a few streets it owns and is responsible for maintaining.
“People drive too fast on (U.S.) 340, and we’ve got small streets,” Hall said, explaining the reason for the new ordinance.
Boyce doesn’t have a police department. The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are responsible for enforcing traffic laws in the town. Because of those agencies’ staffing limitations, neither a sheriff’s deputy nor a state trooper is on regular patrol there, officials have said.
Residents and officials alike have long complained about speeders.
Councilman Floyd Hudson said he fully supports the uniform speed limit.
“Anything we can do to make the town safer,” Hudson said. He mentioned a rash of traffic accidents in Boyce in recent months.
If large trucks must drive slower on Greenway, maybe it will discourage truckers from traveling through Boyce, Councilwoman Carol Coffelt said.
Councilwoman Berkeley Reynolds initially voiced opposition to the ordinance. Enforcing a 35 mph speed limit has been hard enough, so why should 25 mph be any different, she asked.
“We’re a teeny-tiny little town,” Reynolds said. “It just feels like we’re piling on” rules that are hard to enforce.
“It’s not going to stop everybody from speeding,” but at least it will encourage drivers to slow down, Hall said.
After the council meeting, Reynolds said she understood Hall’s points, which prompted her to vote for the ordinance.
“It’s worth making the effort (to slow vehicles more) and see how it plays out,” she said.
Former mayoral candidate David Ferreira was the only person to speak during a public hearing on the ordinance. He said he has no problems with it being enacted.
Last spring, the council levied a $200 fine for speeding along Greenway. The fine is assessed along with any other penalties that law enforcement officers impose on drivers caught speeding.
The council also recently spent roughly $27,000 to install “radar signs” along Greenway and Main at Boyce’s boundaries and at the town’s entrance on Old Chapel Avenue. The signs use electronic technology to display the speeds of passing vehicles to try and curb speeding.
Town Manager David Winsatt said the ordinance is effective immediately.
