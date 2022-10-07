BOYCE — Town Council on Tuesday adopted stiffer penalties for certain code violations in hopes of encouraging people to take the rules more seriously.
A $100 fine will be imposed on drivers caught parking on a sidewalk, along a street in a way that blocks traffic or in a designated “no parking” zone. The same amount will be levied on drivers who park an inoperable vehicle — which is basically one without a valid license plate and/or inspection sticker — on a street.
Parking in spaces reserved for people with disabilities will result in a $250 fine if the proper placard or license plate isn’t displayed. Parking within 15 feet of a fire hydrant will get someone a $500 fine.
Residents will be fined $50 for burning outdoors and $25 for holding a yard sale without the necessary permits. They’ll also be penalized $20 for not clearing snow from sidewalks in front of their homes or businesses following winter storms.
“We had a lot of problems with that during this past winter,” Town Manager David Winsatt recalled.
Not a lot of citations have been issued lately for the other violations.
Winsatt said, however, the new fines are more in line with those charged by other localities.
Some extremely low fines specified on citations — in ticket books printed many years ago — seem not to have been enough to convince some people to comply with the code. Because the low amounts are what have been specified on paper, they’re what the town legally has had to charge violators, officials have said.
The town soon will purchase new ticket books specifying the higher fines, said Winsatt.
Councilman Dennis Hall asked whether the new fines actually will be enforced.
“I would hope so,” replied Mayor Zack Hudson.
Town officials have recently been placing more emphasis on enforcing code provisions. Yet they’ve encouraged Code Enforcement Officer David Clarke not to be too heavy-handed, such as by giving violators who act respectfully adequate time to correct infractions before ticketing them.
For instance, a report that Clarke prepared for the council shows, someone at a West Sharon Drive residence recently was caught burning debris without a permit. The burn pile itself complied with outdoor burning rules, so Clarke told him he will need a permit for any future burns. Upon noticing another unpermitted burn there later in the week, Clarke talked to the property owner, explained the rules and gave him a copy of the pertinent code section and a burn permit application.
The owner promised to abide by the rules in the future, the report noted.
Clarke may want to give violators “a pleasant reminder” of the rules before issuing citations in the future, Hall said. After all, the new fines are “kind of high,” he said.
The new fines were adopted in a unanimous vote following a motion made by Councilman Floyd Hudson and seconded by Hall.
Nobody spoke during a public hearing on the matter. Clarke wasn’t at the meeting.
