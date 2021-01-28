BOYCE — Anyone caught speeding along the main drag of this Clarke County town could soon face a hefty fine.
Boyce Town Council, when it meets at 7 p.m. Feb. 2, will consider adopting a proposed ordinance that would levy a $200 fine for driving too fast along Greenway Avenue (U.S. 340). That would be in addition to any other fine imposed by the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) or the Virginia State Police (VSP).
The ordinance also would make Whiting Avenue a one-way street and enable the town to install speed bumps and other traffic-calming devices along it.
A public hearing on the ordinance proposal will be part of the meeting, to be held at the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company social hall.
The speed limit along Greenway Avenue is 35 mph.
“I’d like to see it drop to 25,” Councilman Dennis Hall said during the panel’s work session Tuesday night.
“That would get them (speeders) to do 40,” Hall quipped.
Under the ordinance, Greenway Avenue would become a “designated public safety zone” enabling speeding penalties to be increased.
State code generally allows police to fine speeders $6-$8 for each mile per hour they exceed speed limits. An additional $100 fine can be imposed on drivers traveling 81-86 mph on highways with speed limits up to 65 mph. Speeding above 86 mph is considered reckless driving, which is a criminal offense.
The extra $200 fine is “a thing VDOT allows to get people to slow down” on state-maintained roads, Town Manager David Winsatt said, referring to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The CCSO and VSP are responsible for enforcing traffic laws in Boyce. Officials maintain the town, population about 600, cannot afford to have a police force.
Officials also say speeding has become a major problem throughout the town.
Clarke County Sheriff Tony Roper recently told The Winchester Star he will station a portable speed monitoring trailer in Boyce to discourage speeding. Yet while deputies often pass through Boyce and stop drivers who they see speeding, the sheriff’s office doesn’t have enough deputies to assign any to patrol the town on a full-time basis, he said.
VSP officials have made similar comments about their limited resources.
If the $200 additional fine for speeding along Greenway is imposed, Boyce will be able to keep the revenue it generates, according to David Griffin, the town’s contracted attorney.
“Clarke County isn’t setting a higher penalty — Boyce is — so that’s why the ordinance is necessary,” Griffin recently told Winsatt in an email.
A so-called “cut-through street,” Whiting Avenue enables drivers to get from East Main Street to Old Chapel Avenue without traveling a little farther to the intersection of those streets, which is just off Greenway. Speeding along Whiting especially is a problem, officials say, because it’s a narrow, residential street.
Whiting’s speed limit is only 15 mph. Council members have heard rumors of people traveling up to 75 mph along it.
So far, officials have heard comments from one resident about the Whiting proposal. That person voiced support for installing speed bumps but doesn’t like the prospect of Whiting becoming a one-way street.
Council members Floyd Hudson and Whitney Maddox will discuss the Greenway and Whiting proposals in detail immediately before the public hearing.
