BOYCE — Concerns over plans to hire a new code enforcement officer prompted a lengthy discussion about the position during Boyce Town Council’s recent work session.
The officer is one of two municipal positions — the other is town manager — in this Clarke County town of about 600 residents. Both are part-time.
Along with enforcing the town’s code, the officer’s formal duties include enforcing the zoning and subdivision ordinances, including rules regarding inoperative vehicles and unsightly property appearances. The officer takes the matters before a magistrate, as well as the courts, when necessary.
The previous officer, Brian Donovan, resigned this summer. The Winchester Star has not been able to reach him for comment on why. However, Town Manager/Recorder Ruth Hayes has said he quit because “he was tired of being bullied” by residents who have said they “wanted him to enforce it (the code), but not really.”
According to Hayes, the town plans to hire a new code enforcement officer by January.
She believes the sooner, the better. She indicated that for security purposes, she would like to see the next officer employed by this fall when people start visiting town hall to pay their taxes. Both real estate and personal property (vehicle) taxes are due by Dec. 5.
The officer cannot arrest people, is not authorized to carry a weapon and has no law-enforcement powers. Law enforcement in Boyce is the responsibility of the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police.
Still, “just having (an additional) presence here if someone comes in upset” about a bill would help, Hayes said.
Two people apparently have expressed interest in being the next code enforcement officer, but they have not been interviewed. Although they have not been identified, Hayes said one is a firefighter looking to make some extra money in his spare time. The other is someone whose interest they have heard about through someone else, she said.
Currently, the town is not planning to advertise the position, for which residency in Boyce is not required, Hayes said.
Donovan’s employment agreement, which he signed in 2017, called for him to work no more than 35 hours per month and be paid $15.70 per hour.
Councilwoman Bre Bogert said some residents have asked her if the council could postpone hiring a new code enforcement officer until after the Nov. 5 election. The seats now held by Bogert and Laurel Greene are up for grabs. Neither councilwoman is seeking re-election.
“We need to put him (a new officer) in as soon as possible,” Hall said.
