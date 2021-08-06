BOYCE — Residents around Sharon Drive, beware: A dangerous dog may be roaming the neighborhood.
David Clarke, the town's code enforcement officer, visited the neighborhood twice after someone reported a cantankerous canine being there.
But "I didn't see any evidence of a dog at all, let alone a dangerous one," Clarke told Boyce Town Council on Tuesday.
He's still monitoring the streets for the mutt. Yet it's not the only animal on his mind.
Clarke received a report that someone in roughly the same area was keeping a pair of ducks in her backyard. He confirmed that, he said, and "I informed her that she's not allowed to keep ducks in town."
Under the town's code, the only domestic, farm-type fowl allowed in Boyce is chickens, and owners must have permits.
Clarke said the duck owner agreed to remove the birds from her property. She hadn't, though, as of Tuesday, he said to his understanding.
The council considers code violations in Boyce, a town of only about 600 residents, to be a significant issue.
Council members say they expect Clarke to gently, but firmly, urge residents to resolve their violations, and give them reasonable time to do so, before he cites them. He has authority to take matters before a magistrate and/or the courts if necessary. However, he has no law-enforcement powers, so he can't make arrests or otherwise force people to do anything.
When investigating complaints or keeping an eye out for violations, Clarke usually is walking around Boyce instead of driving.
"The town is too cheap to pay me mileage," he quipped during the council meeting. At least one member of the panel chuckled.
In July, Clarke said he observed seven vehicles with expired or missing license tags and/or state inspection stickers. Of those vehicles, three had tags at least six months out of date, he said. He notified the owners either in person or by letter.
One of the vehicles with no tags or stickers is to be picked up by a salvage company, he mentioned. He's trying to determine who owns another vehicle in such condition, he said.
Three vehicles in violation of the code, which he identified in recent months, have since been tagged, covered or removed from properties, Clarke continued.
After receiving a complaint about materials being stored improperly in a backyard, Clarke contacted the owner, who has since removed them.
"We are getting things cleaned up a bit," he told the council. "I think it (the town) looks better."
Still, there are issues to resolve.
A local business continues to store a large amount of materials in the open on its property, Clarke said. The owner told him the materials would be moved elsewhere by July 23, he said.
"The materials have decreased in amount but are still on site," he wrote in a report to the council.
Two other properties have construction materials piled in their yards, but there is no evidence of construction occurring or a building permit having been issued, Clarke said. He's spoken with both property owners, he mentioned.
No action has been taken yet, he said, on a property in the Boyce Crossing subdivision identified as being overgrown and having an old silt barrier that has fallen down. The property is owned by the homeowners' association, he noted.
Also, Clarke said he noticed a structure covered in ivy, with its roof partly missing. He contacted the owner and is awaiting a response, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.