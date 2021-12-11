BOYCE — A neighborhood nuisance may soon be no more, Boyce Town Council has learned.
Council members repeatedly have expressed frustration about a Main Street residence where construction and industrial-type materials are being kept outdoors in violation of town code.
Multiple 55-gallon drums and a large quantity of fence posts and wooden boards are outside the home, according to Code Enforcement Officer David Clarke.
In a report to the council, Clarke wrote that the resident was sent an official letter on Nov. 9, notifying him that the materials must be moved elsewhere. If the materials aren’t moved within 30 days, the property owner will be notified of the violation, he wrote.
Clarke prepared the report on Nov. 22. Since then, he’s had a conversation with the resident.
“He’s moving by the end of the month and taking all the stuff with him,” Clarke told the council earlier this week.
If the person leaves, “the situation should be resolved, and we will be thankful,” said Town Manager David Winsatt.
However, Clarke is continuing to investigate various property maintenance rule violations.
One he mentioned is along Huntingdon Lane. Construction materials are piled in a yard, and there is “no evidence of active construction or a building permit,” he wrote in the report.
After Clarke spoke with him, the property owner removed about half of a pile of gravel being kept there, the report stated.
Yet nothing has been done to rectify the code violation in the past month, the report indicated.
Clarke also is looking into numerous vehicles deemed inoperable. They have either expired license tags and/or stickers or no tags or stickers.
Officials have said they prefer to resolve violations informally rather than through formal measures, such as taking people before a magistrate.
In another matter, the town is planning a community-wide Christmas potluck dinner from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company Social Hall on Greenway Avenue.
All Boyce residents are invited and encouraged to attend and get to know their neighbors. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP with the town and bring a covered dish of their choice.
Fried chicken, beverages, utensils and napkins will be provided.
The town has extended the deadline to enter its Second Annual Holiday Decorating Contest to Sunday. There is no fee to enter. The original Dec. 8 deadline was extended because, according to town Recorder Whitney Maddox, only five households entered.
Home exteriors can be adorned with basically any type of decorations, including lights, inflatables, nativity displays, wreaths, garland and ribbons.
Winners will be announced during the dinner, and they will receive cash prizes. Honorable mentions will receive certificates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.