BOYCE — It's apparently history in the making, but not the kind that residents probably want to see occur.
Boyce Town Council is considering a 1.1-cent increase in its real estate tax rate for the new budget year that will start July 1.
Officials anticipate revenues surpassing expenses in fiscal 2022. However, Town Manager David Winsatt says much more money is needed in the coming years to pay for sidewalk improvements that residents have demanded.
What's historical about the proposed rate hike is that Boyce, a town of only about 600 residents, hasn't had one in about 50 years, as far as officials can determine.
"Nothing's been raised since 1973, we think," said Mayor Richard Kibler. "It's been many, many years."
The proposal is to raise the real estate rate from .025 cents to .036 cents per $100,000 of assessed value. It means, for example, the owners of a house assessed at $250,000 would see their annual tax bill go up by $27.50, from $62.50 to $90.
That amount doesn't include taxes that owners of land and buildings in Boyce must pay to Clarke County.
Boyce currently has 344 taxable real estate parcels with a total value of roughly $83.5 million. Officials estimate the town will collect a total of $20,874.55 in taxes on those parcels this year. If the rate hike is imposed, that sum is anticipated to rise next year to $30,059.35 — an increase of $9,184.80.
Winsatt put forth a proposal to raise the real estate rate by 1.1 cents each of the next five fiscal years. That would mean a rate of .08 cents per $100 of assessed value in tax year 2025, estimated to garner $66,798.56 in revenue then. At that rate, the owners of the $250,000 house would get a tax bill from Boyce for $200.
The goal would be for payments residents and businesses make directly to the town — including real estate and personal property (vehicle) taxes and business license fees — to fully cover, by 2025, costs for things that "directly benefit" residents, information that Winsatt provided to council members shows. The costs range from garbage collection to employee payroll to expenses incurred by the council and Boyce Planning Commission in handling their responsibilities.
Those expenses totaled more than $88,000 last year. Yet taxes and fees covered only 43%. Other revenues the town collects, such as ones received from the state, covered the rest.
Largely due to inflation, Winsatt anticipates the expenses increasing to more than $97,000 by 2025. He forecasts the town collecting more than $103,000 in taxes and fees yearly by then, enough to fully cover the expenses.
Other money currently put toward the expenses then can be redirected, such as for capital improvement projects, Winsatt indicated.
The proposal to increase the real estate tax rate annually for five years isn't actively being considered by the council, which plans to re-examine it during next year's budgeting process. Only the 1.1-cent rate hike for the coming fiscal year now is being pondered, Winsatt and Kibler stressed.
During a budget work session Tuesday night, Councilman Floyd Hudson said he'll support the increase for the coming year "to help the town."
But "I don't feel comfortable with it," Hudson said, considering "we're sitting on this huge amount of money we're not spending, and we're talking about taxing the citizens of Boyce" more.
The council previously set aside $160,000 in a capital improvement fund. Council members have intended for at least some of the money to be used to improve sidewalks.
Estimates compiled by Winsatt show the town eventually may have to spend more than $400,000 toward those improvements, even if officials can persuade the Virginia Department of Transportation to cover most of the project.
"Everybody needs to be prepared to start spending some money out of capital improvements," Hudson said, referring to council members, instead of just letting it sit in a bank account.
A fiscal 2022 budget proposal is being finalized. It will be considered for approval during the council's regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. next Tuesday at the Boyce Volunteer Fire Co.'s social hall on Greenway Avenue. A public hearing on the spending plan will be held.
Indications are that revenues will total about $169,170 while expenditures will total about $150,470. Plans are for the revenue surplus, about $18,700, to be put toward buying electronic speed monitoring signs to install along Greenway and Main Street. Officials say speeding is a problem along those routes.
