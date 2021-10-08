BOYCE — Town officials are considering providing allocations from Boyce’s federal economic stimulus funds directly to residents as well as organizations and businesses.
The decision ultimately will be up to Boyce Town Council.
Boyce has received $108,832.50 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the current fiscal year. It will receive an equal amount during the next one, for a total of $217,665, according to Town Manager David Winsatt.
ARPA funds are intended to compensate localities for expenses incurred to control the spread of COVID-19 as well as economic problems they’ve suffered due to the pandemic.
Allowable uses for ARPA funds include providing assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofit organizations, as well as covering costs for local stormwater drainage system improvements.
It would be easier for Boyce — which has only about 600 residents — to make allocations directly to households than it would for localities with larger populations, Winsatt said.
Still, it would be a lot of work.
“It would require tracking to make sure it’s done appropriately ... and make sure everyone is treated fairly,” Winsatt said.
He speculated that “tracking would be tough to do,” and people would have to fill out “lots of forms” to prove their households sustained pandemic-related financial hardships.
The town recently sent households, organizations and businesses a survey, asking for their opinions on how the ARPA funds should be spent. Allowable uses were specified on the form.
Officials were disappointed that only five surveys were sent back. Four of the respondents were households, and one was Boyce United Methodist Church (BUMC), Winsatt said.
No businesses responded. But “we don’t have very many businesses” within the town limits, said interim Mayor Dennis Hall.
“I was hoping that more churches would respond,” Winsatt said. “They may have more knowledge” of individuals and households struggling financially.
Only several people other than town officials attended a Tuesday night public hearing held to get residents’ input. Those who spoke basically voiced support for the town generally using the money for the listed purposes. Few specifics were mentioned.
However, former Mayor Steve Hott suggested that the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company receive an allocation. Councilman Floyd Hudson agreed.
Along with providing fire protection and emergency medical services, the company’s facilities on Greenwood Avenue (U.S. 340) serve as an emergency operations center when necessary. The social hall provides space for community meetings and activities.
“The fire department is the hub of this town,” Hudson said.
Yet the largely volunteer company saw a decline in donations during the pandemic, officials have said to their understanding.
So has BUMC, according to Treasurer Bill Fulton, who recommended that churches receive assistance.
Hall said the council will further discuss how to allocate ARPA funds during an Oct. 26 work session.
“We want to be as generous as we can,” he said.
