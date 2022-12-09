BOYCE — Efforts are continuing to get residents to spruce up their properties and quit violating provisions of the town's code.
Eleven vehicles with expired tags and/or outdated inspection stickers recently were brought up to code standards or removed from properties by their owners. However, 15 such "inoperative vehicles" remain at various locations, according to Code Enforcement Officer David Clarke.
A yard on East Crescent Street contains numerous items not allowed to be stored outdoors. If the items aren't gone in 30 days, the town will have them removed and then bill the owner for the work, Clarke wrote in a report to Boyce Town Council.
Numerous sections of cut tree branches and trunks have been on a property along Old Chapel Road for more than 30 days, according to Clarke. The owner was notified — in person as well as by mail — that the debris must be removed. The owner agreed to remove it and has a loader and truck on site, but no activity so far has been observed, the officer wrote.
A lot of bagged trash and lumber are piled behind a home on Church Lane, based on Clarke's observations. The owner has been given until later this month to remove it, his report showed.
Also, the owner of a residential property on Virginia Avenue has been notified that a soft drink machine must be removed from the driveway, Clarke wrote.
Town officials have been placing more emphasis on enforcing code provisions. Yet they’ve encouraged Clarke not to be too heavy-handed, such as by giving violators who act respectfully adequate time to correct infractions before ticketing them.
Clarke was not at Tuesday night's council meeting and couldn't be reached for comment. His report stated, though, there are no pending court actions against violators.
Council members didn't discuss the report at length.
In other matters discussed at the meeting:
• The town's annual Potluck Dinner and Cookie Exchange will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company Social Hall on Greenway Avenue. All residents are invited. Those attending are asked to bring a casserole, dessert or other treat. The town will buy fried chicken. Voting for the town's Holiday Decorating Contest will occur during the dinner.
• The fire company responded to 15 emergencies, including three fire calls and 12 ambulance calls, in November.
"A lot of people are sick out there," said Chief Lee Coffelt.
None of the fire calls were major incidents, Coffelt said.
• In celebration of Christmas, Santa will ride around town on one of the company's trucks beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Coffelt said the truck will be adorned with colorful lights and, "You won't be able to miss it."
