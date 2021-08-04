BOYCE — Sidewalk and street improvements, plus an effort to discourage speeding, are parts of a capital improvement plan (CIP) adopted by Boyce Town Council on Tuesday.
Exterior improvements to the Town Hall on East Main Street also are included.
"These improvements," the plan reads, "... will help keep the citizens safer in their movement within the town limits and in doing business within the town."
Basically, the CIP is a wish list of projects the town hopes to accomplish during the next few years if and when funding becomes available, according to Interim Mayor Dennis Hall. Being on the list doesn't necessarily mean a project will be done.
The council, which met jointly with the Boyce Planning Commission, is to review the plan annually as part of budget preparations for the following year.
During a heated public hearing two years ago, those attending overwhelmingly indicated they would prefer for the town of roughly 600 residents to spend its limited funds on improving sidewalks instead of developing a public park.
Repairs and improvements to sidewalks along Main Street, Grand Oaks Drive and Old Chapel Avenue are listed in the CIP. The total estimated cost is a little more than $1.92 million.
Sidewalks are to be brought up to Virginia Department of Transportation standards, the plan shows. Curbs and gutters are to be installed where needed to improve stormwater flows, it mentions.
The CIP includes paving the entire stretch of East Crescent Street, from Greenway Avenue (U.S. 340) to Old Chapel Avenue. The total cost of the project, which is second priority, is estimated at $5,000.
Only six roads and streets in Boyce are owned by the town and, therefore, its responsibility to maintain.
Although the plan calls for enhancements to just one route, others "are in dire need of being repaired," too, Councilman Zack Hudson said in his opinion.
Third priority is buying five electronic speed monitoring sides to install at Boyce's entry points along Greenway and Main, as well as on Old Chapel. Officials maintain that speeding is a problem along those routes.
Each sign is estimated to cost $7,500, for a total expense of $37,500 for all five.
The fourth and final priority, the plan shows, is doing up to $15,000 in improvements to the porch on the front of Town Hall. The improvements will help residents enter and exit the building more easily, officials say.
Town Hall is a small, 113-year-old building that originally was a branch of the Bank of Clarke County. The bank gifted the building to the town after its branch on West Main Street opened.
"Many years of age has brought considerable needs to the building," both inside and outside, the plan reads. But the porch improvements are most important, it indicates, because they will enable the town to continue using the building for public business.
In another matter, the council adopted two amendments to the town's zoning ordinance after the commission recommended approval of them.
One amendment enables firms other than financial institutions — banks, for example — to operate within Boyce's central business district, which basically encompasses Greenway and Main. The other makes single-family dwellings permissible in districts zoned for businesses, without a special-use permit having to be obtained.
Nobody spoke during public hearings on the amendments and the CIP.
Also Tuesday, the council:
• Announced it will interview people interested in being appointed to a vacated seat on the panel.
Anyone interested in the seat can attend the council's next work session 6 p.m. Aug. 24 at Town Hall.
Former mayor Richard Kibler resigned earlier this week because he's moving out of town. The council appointed Hall, the former recorder (vice mayor), to temporarily succeed Kibler. It then appointed Councilwoman Whitney Maddox to temporarily succeed Hall as recorder. Now, it's considering appointing someone to fill Maddox's former seat until the end of the year.
Boyce voters will elect a mayor, recorder and two council members on Nov. 2. Whoever is elected that day will take office in January.
• Presented the Boyce Volunteer Fire Department a check for $15,000. The money is a grant that the town obtains for the department through the Virginia Department of Fire Programs each year.
Usually the grant is $10,000, officials said. They didn't know the reason for this year's additional money. They were just glad to get it.
Fire Chief Lee Coffelt said the grant will be used to help make up for a drop in donations to the department due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coffelt mentioned that during the past month, the department responded to three emergency medical calls but no fire calls. Firefighters also helped to remove a bird from a house, he said.
