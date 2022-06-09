BOYCE — Four projects are listed in a capital improvements plan adopted by Boyce Town Council on Tuesday for the new fiscal year that will start July 1.
The most expensive project, estimated at $100,000, is making stormwater drainage improvements on East Main Street and Old Chapel Avenue, between Greenway Avenue (U.S. 340) and the railroad.
Runoff flows downhill and collects near the Town Hall on East Main. It creates a hazard for vehicles as well as damages yards, according to Town Manager David Winsatt.
Repairs to damaged sidewalks along Old Chapel are mentioned in the plan, as are repairs along all seven streets owned by the town. The estimated costs are $50,000 and $10,000, respectively.
The plan also calls for an estimated $35,000 in improvements to the Town Hall. Those include repairs to the building's porch and facade, plus new windows.
Town Hall is a 114-year-old former bank building that was gifted to the town. It's in dire need of repairs because of its age, the plan mentions.
As of May 31, the town of roughly 600 residents had $171,330.06 in a bank account for future capital improvements, a financial statement shows.
Cost estimates listed in the plan total $195,000. So it's likely that not all of the projects will get done.
"These are goals we'd like to see (happen) eventually," Winsatt said. Council members must discuss the projects more before any are pursued.
The sidewalk improvements are most urgent, he said, because other footpaths throughout Boyce already have undergone repairs.
"Safety is always our first priority," added Winsatt.
In another matter, the council on Tuesday adopted a balanced $172,510 budget for the new fiscal year.
There will be no increases in taxation rates. The real estate rate will remain 25 cents per $100 of assessed value. The rate for personal property (vehicles) will remain 60 cents per $100 of assessment.
Boyce residents and businesses also pay taxes to Clarke County at its rates.
There were no speakers during a public hearing on the budget.
Also, the council:
• Learned the town currently has assets totaling $522,083.07.
Of that amount, $521,477.60 is financial assets. Along with the capital improvements account, those include a checking account containing $230,455.86, a savings account containing $65,500.99, an account containing $50,370.45 in federal COVID-19 pandemic relief funds and a special events account containing $3,701.26, plus $118.98 in petty cash, a financial statement shows.
Furniture with an estimated value of $605.47 is the town's only fixed assets.
• Learned the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company responded to 11 emergencies in May.
Six were ambulance calls, said company Chief Lee Coffelt. Of the five fire calls, three involved crashed vehicles, he said. The other two were minor incidents, he indicated.
Still, 11 total calls was "one of the higher numbers I've dealt with" during the course of a month, the chief said.
