BOYCE — The town is taking steps to resolve problems it has experienced in trying to collect delinquent taxes.
In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, Boyce Town Council adopted a resolution outlining which local taxes the town will continue to pursue collecting and which ones it won't.
Figures listed in the council's agenda packet show that for the 2021 tax year, 16 personal property (vehicle) tax accounts totaling $2,892.28 and 25 real estate tax accounts totaling $1,588.68 are delinquent. For the 2020 tax year, 19 personal property accounts totaling $1,864.39 and two real estate accounts totaling $104.43 remain delinquent.
Several people are making payments on their overdue bills, officials said.
It hasn't been determined whether it's possible to collect all of the delinquent taxes — if they're actually owed. Current officials have admitted that in recent years, the town erroneously sent delinquency notices to some residents. For instance, bills may have been sent to people who moved out of town between tax cycles and their accounts weren't deleted from the record books, they've said.
They’ve blamed the errors on past bad bookkeeping practices. And, they've questioned which overdue taxes could, or should, be written off.
According to the resolution, all personal property and real estate taxes at invoiced amounts remain due. So do all taxes which would have been invoiced if someone had filed either a tax return or a notice of real or personal property. Business operations and license taxes, as well as any taxes for which the town has entered into a payment plan for collection, also remain due.
All other local taxes listed as outstanding will be removed from the records, the resolution shows. Those include taxes which people claim to have paid but no receipt can be provided as proof, taxes that may have been wrongly invoiced, taxes that may have been improperly listed on the tax rolls, tax bills containing errors, levies amounting to less than $20 which the town treasurer believes it would cost more to collect, taxes billed to former residents who no longer were living in Boyce when assessments were made, and taxes billed before 2019.
Councilman Dennis Hall made the motion to adopt the resolution. Recorder Whitney Maddox read it aloud to ensure council members understood its contents. There was no major discussion.
The council is considering a proposed timeline for tax collections that also outlines penalties for delinquent accounts.
"There's nothing in the town code" regarding those matters presently, said Town Manager David Winsatt.
Following another motion by Hall, the panel voted unanimously to forward the timeline to David Griffin, the town's part-time attorney, for review and a determination as to whether it should be added to the code.
Tax bills are mailed annually during the first week of November and become past due after Dec. 5.
The timeline shows that a delinquency notice will be sent during the week of Jan. 5 to a taxpayer who has missed that deadline. A second notice will be mailed if the bill isn't paid within 60 days. The latter will specify that a lien or a hold on doing business with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is being processed.
A lien or DMV hold will be executed during the week of March 5 — or 90 days after the December deadline — if the bill remains unpaid then.
Councilman Floyd Hudson said the timeline is aimed at "preventing what happened before from happening again."
If Griffin finds no problems with the timeline and penalties, the council could hold a public hearing on them as soon as its next regular meeting on May 3.
Boyce is a town in Clarke County. As such, its residents and businesses pay taxes to both the town and county. But the town has no involvement in the county's delinquent tax collection efforts.
