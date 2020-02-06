BOYCE — An abandoned house that town leaders say has been an eyesore and possible health hazard for nearly two decades may finally be torn down.
Boyce Town Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to allocate up to $25,000 to demolish the house at 121 W. Crescent St., flatten the lot and apply topsoil to improve its appearance.
The motion was made by newly-elected Councilman Floyd Hudson and seconded by Councilwoman Carol Everly.
“Citizens have approached me (concerned) about the safety of the property,” Hudson said.
Ongoing discussions about the house at monthly council meetings cannot continue forever, he said.
The town intends to seek new bids from contractors for the demolition. Town Manager/Recorder Ruth Hayes said the lowest previous bid was $16,000, which included asbestos removal. Town officials had estimated the demolition would cost $6,000 to $8,000, she said, and the higher price prompted the council to delay the project.
Boyce has only about $393,000 in its coffers, according to Hayes.
A test done by a specialist on Dec. 19 did not reveal the presence of any asbestos fibers, Hayes said.
Asbestos consists of fibrous minerals sometimes found in construction materials. Public health officials have determined that exposure to asbestos can cause cancers.
Removing asbestos significantly increases demolition bids, Hayes said.
Because there apparently is no asbestos to remove, council members believe they now can get a lower bid.
If they do, a public hearing on the bid will be held during a future council meeting, before the town proceeds with demolition.
Tax records in the Clarke County Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office show that 121 W. Crescent St. is owned by Tara Kimbrough of Stephens City and the property currently is valued at $64,700, including improvements.
More than $9,000 in liens have been placed against the property, to Boyce’s officials’ understanding. Nevertheless, an attorney has told them that the town has met all of the legal requirements to have the house razed, Hayes and Hudson said.
Lee Coffelt, chief of the Boyce Volunteer Fire Co., lives next to the property. He said the house has been vacant since the early 2000s. Over the years, it has become infested by rats and feral cats, and teenagers have broken into it and partied there.
When the house was abandoned, Coffelt said, the water was not disconnected, and pipes have since frozen and burst, causing extensive damages.
Every spring, the house begins emitting a stench because of mold and mildew, he told the council.
Demolishing it will mean “fixing a public health hazard,” Coffelt added.
In other matters, the council:
• Learned about plans to install a small “library” in a box outside the town hall on East Main Street.
Visitors will be able to borrow books and return them upon finishing reading them.
Donations of books are welcome.
But “please don’t overload us,” Hayes said. The town doesn’t have room to store books that won’t fit into the box, she said.
• Learned that the town has a lock box at the local branch of the Bank of Clarke County that officials over the years apparently forgot about.
Newly-elected Mayor Richard Kibler said four certificate of deposit records were found in the box, as well as an original grant to the town when it was established and a document showing boundary lines.
The box will be kept, and “those items will stay in there, where they’re protected,” Kibler said.
• Heard from resident Wallace Clark, who asked why Evergreen Waste apparently hasn’t picked up garbage at his Greenway Avenue property since Christmas.
Hayes said she will find out. But it could be because a residence is not on the property, she said.
The council will examine bids from Evergreen and Republic Services Inc. for garbage collection services during a work session at 6 p.m. Monday.
