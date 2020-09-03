BOYCE — Overseeing this Clarke County town of roughly 600 residents is more and more becoming a family affair.
Tuesday night, in a 4-0 vote, Boyce Town Council appointed Whitney Maddox as its newest member. Maddox was one of three residents who formally expressed interest in the seat. Another was Elizabeth McCorkle. The other withdrew his name from consideration before the council meeting, said Town Manager David Winsatt.
Maddox succeeds Carol Everly, who resigned after the Aug. 4 council session. She will serve the remainder of Everly’s four-year term, which ends Dec. 31, 2021.
An election for the seat will be held in November 2021. A special election cannot be held this coming November because the deadline for requesting one has passed, according to county General Register and Elections Director Barbara Bosserman.
Everly, who was elected to her third term in November 2017, described her resignation as “a personal decision.”
Maddox, 37, of West Crescent Street, is a licensed professional counselor. She said she sought the council appointment because “I’m really passionate about Boyce.”
She wants to help the council make decisions benefiting the overall community, being mindful of town policies and state laws pertaining to local government, she said.
Maddox is the daughter of Floyd Hudson, who was elected to the council as a write-in candidate last November and began serving in January.
Hudson voted in favor of appointing Maddox. Before the vote was taken, he announced that David Griffin, the town’s part-time attorney, had advised there is no conflict of interest in Virginia if relatives serve together on local governing boards. Therefore, he didn’t believe voting for his daughter would be a conflict.
Relatives, including a husband and wife, have served on the council in the past, officials recalled.
The motion to appoint Maddox was made by Councilman Zach Hudson and seconded by Recorder Ruth Hayes. Mayor Richard Kibler didn’t vote. He said he would only do so if a tie occurred.
Zach Hudson, who also was elected in November and began serving in January, is Floyd Hudson’s cousin. So Maddox, whose maiden name is Hudson, is related to both. That means three of the six council seats are filled by people related to each other.
Both Maddox and McCorkle attended Tuesday night’s meeting and were present for the vote.
Hayes told McCorkle that the council will consider her for a future Boyce Planning Commission vacancy.
An appointed panel, the commission advises the council on land-use matters, including how to decide rezoning cases. Commission members must be able to provide worthwhile advice and sound recommendations, according to Hayes.
“It’s a very big job,” Floyd Hudson added.
Shortly thereafter, Councilman Dennis Hall resigned from his Planning Commission seat. He was the council’s representative to the commission for eight years and its longest-serving member.
Hall declined to discuss his resignation in detail. He said, though, he had grown frustrated with other commission members he thinks have not been putting in the effort they should to help the town achieve its goals.
Another council member will be appointed to fill Hall’s seat.
Hall emphasized that he will continue serving as a council member.
In another matter, the council voted unanimously to recommend that Clarke County Circuit Court appoint Carol Coffelt to the Boyce Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA).
The BZA hears rezoning decision appeals and variance requests. Because the board is a quasi-judicial panel, the court officially appoints its members.
Coffelt said she believes her experiences while studying architecture in college and later working for a builder will be beneficial in her BZA duties.
“And she’s living and breathing,” Hall said.
Furthermore, “she has a pulse,” added Kibler.
They were humorously referring to the council often finding it hard to recruit people for board and commission appointments.
Coffelt is married to Lee Coffelt, chief of the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.