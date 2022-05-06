BOYCE — Residents owing money to the town may have trouble driving in the future.
A new ordinance will enable the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to refuse to issue or renew the vehicle registration of people who haven't paid their delinquent personal property taxes, vehicle license fees or parking tickets.
Such measures commonly are called "DMV stops."
Boyce Town Council adopted the ordinance Tuesday night in a unanimous vote.
Collecting back taxes recently has been a problem for the town. Local officials have blamed it largely on previous bad bookkeeping practices.
"The town manager has put in a tremendous amount of time on (resolving) this matter," said Councilman Floyd Hudson.
Hopefully, the ordinance will keep the town from having to write off delinquent taxes again, Hudson said.
The ordinance addresses two special circumstances.
If someone buys a vehicle immediately prior to any collection effort being pursued, the DMV can register that vehicle for up to 90 days to give the person time to pay his or her bill, provided the person pays a sufficient registration fee, the ordinance shows.
The DMV also can grant a month-long extension to a vehicle registration period if the registration has been withheld because of statutory sections specifically mentioned in the ordinance and the current registration period will expire within the calendar month.
However, an extension will not be granted for an expired registration, and only one extension can be granted per registration period, the ordinance states.
Nobody made any significant comments during a public hearing about the ordinance.
As of Tuesday, the town continued to be owed at least $72,443 in overdue personal property taxes from 71 people and $989 in real estate taxes from 17 people for tax years 2020 and 2021, a report prepared by Town Manager David Winsatt showed.
Nine people are making payments on their bills, the report indicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.