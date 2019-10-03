BOYCE — Town Council on Tuesday officially gave Boyce’s newly-formed Sidewalk Committee permission to start working to identify needed improvements and potential funding sources.
Four people have been appointed to the committee. They include Councilman Dennis Hall, Boyce Planning Commission Chairman Dennis Utterback and two planners from the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission, John Crockett and John Madera. Crockett is a Clarke County native, his profile on the commission’s website shows.
The commission is one of 21 regional bodies established by the state to help member localities with matters such as land use and transportation planning and finding grants to cover the cost of projects.
One more person is being sought for the committee. Town Manager/Recorder Ruth Hayes said five members are needed to prevent tie votes and hear a variety of viewpoints.
Yet four is enough for the committee to start meeting, according to Mayor Franklin Roberts.
“You can start any time,” he told the committee members.
Officials have said they would like to find a committee member who routinely use sidewalks or whose children use them for walking or biking, such as to and from school.
Utterback said the committee already has plans to talk with Clarke County officials. He said the county’s help will be needed in applying for a grant from at least one potential funding source.
Under a memorandum of understanding, the county helps Boyce with planning because the town — population about 600 — cannot afford to have its own planning department.
In July, the council discontinued pursuing land to establish a park following a public hearing during which many residents said they would rather the town spend its limited funds on improving utilities and infrastructure, including sidewalks. The committee later was established in response to the residents’ comments.
Estimates are that some of Boyce’s sidewalks date back at least 50-60 years.
Local officials and residents have said that broken concrete exists in various sidewalks, including ones on Old Chapel Avenue and along Main Street between Boyce Elementary School and the railroad.
Other problems already identified include steepness that makes some sidewalks hard for people to maneuver walkers or baby strollers along.
No time frame has been set for making any sidewalk improvements.
