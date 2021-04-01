BOYCE — Town Recorder Ruth Hayes was astonished to find out that Boyce will receive almost $570,000 in federal economic stimulus funds.
That’s more than four times the current annual budget of $142,240 for the Clarke County town of approximately 600 residents.
“I want to know how they (the feds) came up with that figure,” Hayes told her Boyce Town Council colleagues during a work session Tuesday night.
The office of U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-10th) recently announced the county and its two towns will get a total of roughly $7.4 million through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The legislation, signed by President Biden earlier this month, provides $1.9 trillion to compensate states and localities for adversities they’ve suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting recession.
Boyce itself will receive $569,834.
Council members informally decided to seek information from the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission about how the money can and cannot be used before deciding how to spend it. The commission, based in Front Royal, provides member counties and municipalities assistance with planning efforts and other projects.
“They’re supposed to be the experts” on how the ARPA funds can be spent, said Councilman Floyd Hudson.
Yet ideas already are surfacing.
Clarke County officials hope to use a large portion of its $2,835,265 share to expand high-speed internet — also known as broadband — to unincorporated areas where it’s not currently available. Hayes said Boyce could see whether the service is needed anywhere in the town. She mentioned that students now need internet to study at home.
Children have come to Town Hall on East Main Street trying to find an internet connection they could use, said Mayor Richard Kibler.
Hayes also said the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company might be able to use some of the money.
“They’re always needing new equipment,” said Councilman Dennis Hall.
Hudson said the fire company’s chief, Lee Coffelt, already has approached him about obtaining a share. He suggested having the company develop a “wish list” of needs for which funding can be considered.
“We need to be very, very cautious” in deciding how to use the funds, he said.
But no rush.
“We have until 2024 to spend the money,” Hudson said to his understanding.
Berryville is to receive $3,972,481 — more than the county’s allocation. Town Manager Keith Dalton is preparing a plan for using the money for Berryville Town Council to consider.
