BOYCE — The Town Council soon will have to decide who's going to provide its legal services.
Its part-time, contracted attorney, David Griffin, told council members Tuesday night he's quitting private practice at the end of June. He's going to work full-time for Stephens City as its lawyer and zoning administrator.
Griffin suggested that the council hire Martin Crim, a lawyer with the Manassas firm of Vanderpool Frostick and Nishanian P.C. He said Crim already has expressed interest in becoming Boyce's attorney.
According to his online profiles, Crim specializes in local government law and has worked for other communities.
Boyce currently pays Griffin $200 per hour for his services and budgets $15,000 annually toward the expense. Most of the latter amount usually is spent, Mayor Zack Hudson said.
Griffin said he's willing to continue working for Boyce, too, "if you can't find someone else" for the rate he's been charging. He said he doesn't foresee any conflict of interest.
He said, though, the council can expect Crim to charge more. He indicated the council may have to budget more for legal services, noting that Crim prefers to always attend council meetings.
Griffin typically has attended Boyce council meetings only when requested. He said he might not be available to attend meetings conflicting with Stephens City meetings.
"I'd like to keep him in some way instead of bringing in someone from Northern Virginia," Dennis Hall, the longest-serving council member, said of Griffin.
But "we've got time" before a decision has to be made, Hall said.
Councilwoman Carol Coffelt asked Griffin if he could also be Boyce's zoning administrator and work on a per-diem basis, considering the town sees few rezoning cases.
Griffin responded that he's willing if Stephens City officials give their permission.
The Clarke County Planning & Zoning Department currently provides Boyce assistance with handling land-use issues, although the town has its own Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals.
In another matter, the council is considering contracting with the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission (NSVRC) to manage the town's American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
ARPA funds were provided to localities to help cover expenses stemming from negative economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Boyce currently has $159,202.95 in ARPA funds. A total of $8,430.50 already has been allocated to help the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company and Boyce United Methodist Church, both of which asked for assistance after the town asked organizations to make applications.
The council wants to put some of the money toward sidewalk improvements. The lowest contractor's bid submitted is for $59,870.
As part of accepting ARPA funds, localities must ensure they comply with rules for projects and document how the money is spent. It requires a lot of time, effort and paperwork, officials maintain.
The NSVRC helps localities in the valley collaborate on projects and common goals. It's one of 21 such organizations across Virginia, all established by the state.
Amanda Kerns, a regional planner for the commission, manages ARPA funds for two Shenandoah County towns, Edinburg and Toms Brook. She told the council she can help Boyce in documenting work on projects and determining whether ideas for projects comply with ARPA rules.
Her help "could keep us from getting into trouble (with the federal government) five years down the road," Coffelt said.
The council didn't indicate when it might vote on the NSVRC's offer.
Kerns estimated the commission's services would cost Boyce $6,000 to $8,000 per year, with payments due quarterly.
ARPA funds could be put toward that expense, Town Manager David Winsatt said.
