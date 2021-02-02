BOYCE — Town Council is frustrated over the Boyce Planning Commission's lack of progress toward developing a capital improvements plan (CIP) and revising the town's zoning ordinance.
Venting their frustration during a recent work session, council members indicated they might consider ousting the panel — and appointing other Boyce residents to fill the commission's five seats — if significant progress isn't made soon.
"I'm very disappointed," said Mayor Richard Kibler. "We're stuck in space here. We're not moving."
Commission meetings are supposed to be held at 7 p.m. on the last Monday of each month. However, the commission hasn't met since October. It also didn't meet in March, April and May of last year, Town Manager David Winsatt told The Winchester Star after checking records.
That's partly because there has been a lack of rezoning cases for the commission to consider. The town of roughly 600 residents covers less than a square mile in Clarke County, so there is not a lot of property to develop or alter.
Commission members also have been reluctant to meet because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chairman Dennis Utterbrink told the council.
Commissioners believe they should meet in person — rather than via electronic means such as videoconferencing — to effectively discuss the projects and enable the public to be involved in them, Winsatt said.
Some commission members believe developing a CIP and revising the zoning ordinance is "a bit too much" for them to handle, Utterbrink said, especially because they don't have a lot of formal experience with planning and zoning issues.
Utterbrink and commission Vice Chairman Patrick Knight, who is a lawyer, have experience in handling legal matters, officials acknowledged.
But "none of us have expertise in updating a zoning code," Utterbrink said.
"If the commission members don't understand what they're doing, why are they on the commission?" asked Councilman Dennis Hall.
Still, as chairman, "it's his (Utterbrink's) job to enlighten them," Hall said.
Councilwoman Whitney Maddox speculated there somehow has been miscommunication between the council and the commission as to what the latter needs to do.
Along with Utterbrink and Knight, commission members include Linnea Michaels Godwin, Cady McCarty and Mary Martin
The best thing to do, Utterbrink said, would be for the town to hire a consultant. But he knows the town can't afford to do that, he said.
Help from Clarke County planning and zoning staff is needed to guide the commission, said council Recorder Ruth Hayes.
Utterbrink said he doesn't know if the county would be willing to provide that assistance.
"We do pay county taxes," Hall said. "We need to get something from them."
Referring to the commission, Councilman Floyd Hudson said he's concerned that "what we're asking of them, they're not able to do."
Ultimately, the responsibility for the lack of progress on the projects falls on the council, Hudson said.
"We are the leadership of this town," he said. "We were voted in."
Commission members are appointed by the council.
"We're just trudging through concrete," Hudson continued. "We need to do some real soul-searching" as to how to proceed.
The council eventually may need to appoint a new commission, Hayes said. "But we really need the county's help," too, she said, because its planning and zoning employees "have the experience."
Updating the zoning ordinance is "not an urgent issue," Hudson said. Hayes agreed.
"But the capital improvement plan is an urgent matter," Hudson continued, "because it's part of our budget."
Plans are to develop the town's budget for fiscal 2022 in March, Winsatt said. The new fiscal year will start July 1.
"I understand your frustration" with the lack of progress on the CIP, Utterbrink told the council.
Based on residents' wishes, sidewalk repairs and improvements are to be a large component of a CIP. With only $160,000 in a capital improvements fund, though, Winsatt and council members are trying to determine whether they should dip into that fund or Boyce's general fund for money to at least get started on the work.
Winsatt and staff of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission (NSVRC), an organization that helps member localities with planning efforts, created documents showing what streets need work done on their sidewalks and cost estimates.
Utterbrink also attributed the commission's lack of progress on developing a CIP to the Virginia Department of Transportation wanting to "better define" cost figures.
Council members indicated they may eventually just adopt Winsatt's and the NSVRC's documents as the CIP.
"This looks like a (capital improvements) plan," Hayes said while looking over the papers. "It's pretty much got everything here."
As for the commission being able to put forth a CIP, "I don't have high hopes of completing this project in a timely fashion," Utterbrink said. "It's going to be really slow."
More discussion of capital improvement needs is planned during the council's next work session on the last Tuesday in February.
