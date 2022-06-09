BOYCE — Curbside recycling service will be available in Boyce again as a local company takes over garbage collection.
Boyce Town Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to enter into a two-year contract with RWB Disposal. The town will pay the firm $10.24 per month per household and business for which garbage is collected. The total cost is expected to be about $2,700 monthly.
RWB collects recyclable materials. Residents and businesses must contact the company directly to arrange for such materials to be picked up. They will be billed $11.50 monthly, with bills sent out quarterly, a bid sheet submitted to the town shows.
In contrast, the town itself — which has only about 600 residents and just a few businesses — covers costs for garbage picks as a courtesy.
A previous garbage contractor, Evergreen Waste, stopped collecting recyclables several years ago following a downturn in the market for those materials.
D&D Lawn Care most recently has been collecting the town's garbage.
"We haven't had any complaints" about D&D, Mayor Zack Hudson told the council during a work session last week.
D&D and RWB were among three firms that recently submitted bids for garbage collection services. D&D's bid was the lowest, officials said.
Several council members expressed interest, however, in making curbside recycling available again. Councilwoman Berkeley Reynolds said she thinks paying a little more to a company that provides the service is worth it.
In another matter, the council on Tuesday directed Town Manager David Winsatt to give the owner of a property on East Crescent Street seven days to trim overgrown grass there. If the grass remains uncut, the town will get a lawn care firm to mow it, then bill the owner.
The council's decision is part of town officials' efforts to get tougher on residents and businesses that don't abide by Boyce's property maintenance rules.
Town code Section 90.11 specifies that property owners must keep grass, as well as weeds and other "foreign growth," trimmed appropriately. If they don't, the town can have it cut and bill them. Any unpaid bill is handled like delinquent taxes.
The high grass is "a serious driving hazard," said town Recorder Whitney Maddox. "It obstructs the view for drivers."
Reynolds, Hudson and Councilwoman Carol Coffelt agreed. Hudson said seven days should be enough time for the owner to trim the growth.
Maddox said she's also seen overgrown grass on a property near the corner of West Crescent and Main streets. She said, though, the grass is behind a fence and not as noticeable as that on the East Crescent property.
Councilman Floyd Hudson said he understands the West Crescent property owner is mowing around the high grass, maintaining it as a pollinator garden or something similar.
Still, town officials will be keeping an eye on it.
In a report to the council, Code Enforcement Officer David Clarke mentioned that three tires and six television sets recently were discovered in the rear yard of a property along North Greenway Avenue (U.S. 340). The property owner was notified of the code violation, and the items were removed.
Clarke wasn't at the council meeting.
