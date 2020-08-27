BOYCE — Carol S. Everly has resigned from Boyce Town Council but won’t say why.
The council now is looking to appoint someone to fill her unexpired term.
Everly, who was elected to her third four-year term in November 2017, wrote a brief letter of resignation to Mayor Richard Kibler on Aug. 4 after the council’s regular monthly meeting that night. However, she did not submit the letter to Kibler until Aug. 7, according to Town Manager David Winsatt.
“Mr. Mayor, I am writing to notify you of my formal resignation from town council member of the town of Boyce,” Everly wrote in her letter. “Thank you for the opportunities that I had presented to me here. I have enjoyed working with all of you and filling my Reid’s position when he passed. It was truly an honor.”
Everly’s late husband, retired Army Col. J. Reid Everly, was a town council member before he died in June 2009.
In the letter, Everly didn’t explain why she resigned but wrote that “if there is anything I can do to help with this transition, please let me know.”
She refused to give an explanation during a short phone conversation with The Winchester Star on Wednesday.
“I choose not to discuss that,” Everly said. “This is a personal decision.”
She told The Star that she didn’t want news of her resignation to be published in the newspaper.
Resignations of public officials are matters of public record.
Boyce is a town of about 600 residents in Clarke County. Except for garbage collection and code enforcement, the town provides little in terms of services to residents. Law enforcement is handled by the county sheriff’s office and the Virginia State Police. The town’s budget for the fiscal year that began July 1 is only $142,240.
Tuesday night, Everly didn’t attend the council’s planning session for its regular meeting next Tuesday. Kibler told the panel they legally have until Sept. 18 to appoint a Boyce resident to replace her.
Under state code, the council has 45 days following her resignation to appoint a replacement. Otherwise, Clarke County Circuit Court will make the appointment.
“I would hate to see the court appoint someone,” said Councilman Floyd Hudson. “It would show we didn’t do our job” in handling an important issue.
Three residents so far have voiced interest in taking Everly’s seat. The council decided to hold an informal “meet and greet” session with them at 6 p.m. Tuesday, an hour before the regular meeting starts.
Kibler declined to identify the three hopefuls before the session because the council remains willing to consider other residents.
“I wouldn’t use the word ‘interview’” to describe the session, Councilman Dennis Hall said.
“We’re getting to know them ... not grilling them,” said Ruth Hayes, the council’s recorder.
Hudson said he’d just “like to know a little about them” before considering them for appointment. If anyone else wants to attend and ask for consideration, council members can talk with them, too, he said.
Council members haven’t decided whether they will appoint someone next Tuesday or call a special meeting before Sept. 18 to make an appointment.
Everly’s unexpired term will end on Dec. 31, 2021. Because the deadline has passed to request a special election for the seat as part of the November 2020 general election, whoever is appointed will serve the remainder of her term. An election for the seat will be held in November 2021, according to Barbara Bosserman, Clarke County’s general registrar and elections director.
The town pays the mayor $900 annually. The recorder, who is like a vice mayor, is paid $950 because of special duties that go with the position, such as keeping minutes of council meetings as required by law. Other council members are paid $420, Winsatt said.
