BOYCE — It’s time for Boyce to enter the 21st century, newly-elected Mayor Richard Kibler told the Town Council on Tuesday.
But some council members are not sure how much technology the Clarke County town of roughly 600 residents needs to operate effectively.
The council voted 3-2 to allow Kibler to establish a town Facebook page to keep residents up-to-date on local matters.
Facebook is a social networking website. Kibler said Boyce’s page will be titled “townofboyceva.”
Councilwoman Carol Everly made the motion, which was seconded by newly-elected Councilman Zack Hudson.
Town Manager/Recorder Ruth Hayes and newly-elected Councilman Floyd Hudson voted against the motion. They did not say why during the meeting.
Afterward, Hayes said “there’s nothing official” about a Facebook page.
With comments left on the page by visitors, “you don’t have any control over what people say,” she said. Readers may mistake opinions for facts, leading to misunderstandings, she added.
Floyd Hudson questioned whether the town ultimately would benefit by having a social media page.
“I understand the concept,” he said, but “a lot of people don’t want to use Facebook” and believe there already is “a technology overload” in modern society.
Kibler also proposed installing a credit card reader at the town hall on East Main Street. The council plans to discuss that idea more during a work session at 6 p.m. Monday.
Having the reader would help residents make payments to the town, such as for taxes and fees.
Floyd Hudson asked if many people have expressed interest in the town having one.
When taxes are due each year, some town residents discover they cannot pay by credit card, Hayes said. They go to the bank, get cash and come back, she said.
So “it probably would be nice” to have a reader, Hayes said.
Other items of technology that the town will consider purchasing, at Kibler’s suggestion, are radar feedback signs that would be posted along North and South Greenway Avenue (U.S. 340).
Radar attached to the signs displays passing vehicles’ speeds to encourage drivers to slow down. Kibler said Berryville Police Chief Neal White told him that signs installed at the edges of that town have proven effective.
Council members acknowledged that Boyce has a problem with speeding along Greenway. However, Everly questioned if the signs would be effective without a law-enforcement officer positioned beside them to pull over speeders and issue them tickets.
Depending on how elaborate they are, radar signs cost between $2,500 and $15,000 each, Kibler said.
The council will consider buying the signs as part of budgeting for the new fiscal year that will start July 1.
Code Enforcement Officer Carlos Nunes will be using some modern technology — a portable, police-style body camera that Kibler bought for him online.
Nunes’ duties include enforcing Boyce’s zoning and subdivision ordinances, including rules regarding inoperative vehicles and unsightly property appearances. When necessary, he takes matters before a magistrate and/or the courts. But he has no law-enforcement powers, such as being able to carry a weapon or arrest people.
According to Hayes and Kibler, Nunes needs the camera for his security when confronting people who may have committed violations.
The camera cost $144. Kibler paid for it with town funds.
“It was budgeted for,” Hayes said, because the town plans to get stricter with enforcing rules.
As of Tuesday, the town had financial assets totaling $393,128.74. Included are $65,418.53 in its savings account, $274,252.67 in its checking account and petty cash and $53,457.54 in certificates of deposit, Hayes said.
Tuesday’s meeting was the council’s first of the year, as well as the first for Kibler and the Hudsons, who were elected in November. They join Everly, Hayes and Dennis Hall on the council.
All of the council members were at the meeting. Former mayor Franklin Roberts, who Kibler defeated, and former councilwoman Bre Bogert, who didn’t seek re-election, also attended.
January’s council meeting was cancelled because of snow.
