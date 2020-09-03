BOYCE — Speeding drivers are spurring Boyce Town Council to consider hiring a police officer who can ticket them.
"Traffic is nuts down here" in the central part of town, Mayor Richard Kibler told the council Tuesday night. He posed the idea of hiring a part-time police officer, which will be discussed further during a work session later this month.
Several council members indicated they want to consider that option and possibly replace the code enforcement officer position currently vacant.
Kibler said he recently has heard many residents complain about speeders.
Councilman Dennis Hall said the speeding problems mostly are along Greenway Avenue (U.S. 340) and Main Street — the town's two major traffic routes — as well as "cut-through" residential streets such as Old Chapel and Whiting avenues.
Hall estimated that cars he recently saw traveling on Whiting Avenue were doing at least 40 mph in a 15 mph zone.
There are other problems, too, including a lack of compliance with property maintenance rules and state outdoor burning laws, officials indicated.
Boyce provides no services directly to its approximately 600 residents and few businesses. The Clarke County Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police are responsible for law enforcement within the town. Councilman Floyd Hudson said, however, those agencies are unable to provide the amount of patrols that he believes the town needs.
Many years ago, Boyce had a "town sergeant" who was a sworn to uphold the law, Recorder Ruth Hayes recalled.
Along with the town manager and treasurer, the code enforcement officer is one of Boyce's three municipal positions, all of which are part-time.
Carlos Nunes, the previous enforcement officer, resigned earlier this summer after roughly a year on the job.
The officer's duties include enforcing the zoning and subdivision ordinances, including rules regarding inoperative vehicles and unsightly property appearances. When necessary, the officer takes the matters before a magistrate and/or the courts. Yet the officer has no law-enforcement powers, such as being able to carry a weapon or arrest people.
Hall maintains that town regulations need "more teeth" in order to be properly enforced.
Without any enforcement authority, "the code enforcement officer is a waste of money," Kibler said. The officer basically can only send notices to people saying, for instance, "your grass is too tall" or "you've got some snakes (in the yard). Get rid of them."" He or she can't force a person to do so.
At Hayes' suggestion, the council will consider forming a committee to fully explore whether to hire a police officer.
Plans are to invite Clarke County Sheriff Tony Roper to attend the upcoming work session and give his input.
In addition to hiring a police officer, installing speed bumps along some narrow streets is being considered.
Residents along Old Chapel and Whiting will be surveyed for their opinions on how to control traffic.
The speed limit on 340 through Boyce is 35 mph. Main street is 25 mph. Most of the time I drive through there, people seem to have it backwards.
