BOYCE — For the top employee of a town with only 750 residents, Boyce's next town administrator will have a lot of responsibility.
Still seeking to fill the job, Boyce Town Council recently approved a two-page job description for it.
David Winsatt, the previous town manager, resigned in April, citing family and health concerns. The council later changed the job title to town administrator to better reflect what the job entails, based on Virginia's local government laws.
Town administrator is one of three positions at Boyce Town Hall. The others are treasurer and code enforcement officer. Each is part-time.
The administrator, who will oversee the other two, will be responsible for hiring and training employees and appraising their performance.
That's one of 13 responsibilities listed in the job description. Other major ones include:
• Maintaining general control over town business and working with the mayor to resolve issues that residents bring to their attention.
• Helping the mayor and treasurer prepare the annual budget, as well as monitoring expenditures to ensure appropriations don't exceed budgeted amounts.
• Ensuring town ordinances and resolutions are enforced.
• Supervising all construction, maintenance and repairs in the town, and working with the Virginia Department of Transportation to coordinate maintenance for streets, highways, sidewalks, drainage ditches and culverts.
• Establishing current and long-range objectives, plans and policies based on the council's directives.
• Applying for grants and subsidies from higher levels of government to help pay for local projects.
Experience working in a government setting is required for the position, the description states.
The council so far has interviewed three applicants. Two have experience in government, said Mayor Zack Hudson.
One of the applicants will undergo another interview, Hudson added, because two council members were unable to be at the person's first interview.
Anyone interested in the job can go to the town's website, boyceva.net, for instructions.
In another matter, the council approved an $8,000 contract for the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission to manage the town's COVID-19 pandemic recovery funds. The cost will be paid through the funds.
As part of its services, the organization will prepare and submit to the federal government required documents showing how the money is spent.
The council sought the NSVRC's assistance basically because the town's few employees lack time to handle those duties amid their other responsibilities.
Adhering to reporting requirements is "more complicated than we ever thought it would be," said Councilwoman Berkeley Reynolds.
The vote was 4-2. Councilmen Floyd Hudson and Dennis Hall voted no. Hudson said he wanted the town's part-time, contracted attorney to review the NSVRC contract first.
A public hearing on the town's proposed fiscal 2024 budget was scheduled for 7 p.m. June 6.
Revenues and expenses are balanced in the $184,210 spending plan. Proposed expenses are $11,600 (or 7%) more than those for the current fiscal year.
The largest budgeted expense hike is for the town administrator's salary. That line-item is proposed to increase from $18,240 — what Winsatt earned annually — to $26,000.
According to Hudson, the higher amount will give the council some leeway in negotiating the salary, depending on the qualifications and experience of the person hired.
Other small increases are budgeted for cost-of-living raises for the code enforcement officer and treasurer, as well as utility and information technology expenses, the proposal shows.
Another public hearing was scheduled for the same day and time on a proposal submitted by Hudson to temporarily move the council's meeting dates.
The panel's regular monthly meetings usually are held at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday.
A volunteer with the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company, Hudson said he's enrolled in an educational program to further his skills. That program will meet on Tuesday nights for five months.
Hudson told The Winchester Star he considers it "my civic duty to the town of Boyce" to have the best fire and rescue skills possible.
When the council would meet remains up in the air.
Officials discussed moving the meetings to the first Monday night monthly. However, that would conflict with some upcoming holidays, they realized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.