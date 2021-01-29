BOYCE — Town officials say if they can’t improve all of the sidewalks in Boyce anytime soon, they at least want to repair the ones in worst shape.
During their work session Tuesday night, Boyce Town Council members indicated they would like to get started on the project this spring.
With only about 600 residents and a few businesses contributing to its coffers, the town has limited tax revenue to put toward infrastructure projects. Its budget for the current fiscal year, which will end June 30, is a little more than $142,000.
During the summer of 2019, residents told the council they would prefer for Boyce to spend some of its limited funds on repairing sidewalks instead of developing a recreational park, as had been proposed. Documents have since been developed showing where hazards such as broken concrete and steep slopes exist on sidewalks.
Officials have intended to use some of the $160,000 set aside in a capital improvement fund to repair the sidewalks, once a capital improvement plan could be developed. Work on the plan continues, having been hindered by various factors, including the Boyce Planning Commission cancelling meetings because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That panel is responsible for developing the plan and presenting it to the council for consideration.
Documents show the three worst sidewalks are on or near:
Saratoga Avenue at East Main Street, where “major damage” includes cracks and a deep hole that could cause pedestrians to fall or trip.
Sharon Drive, where there is a steep slope and a large crack.
The intersection of Old Chapel Avenue and East Main Street, where there is “major cracking,” a large drop-off and no convenient connection to Greenway Avenue (U.S. 340).
Estimates by the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission, an organization that helps member localities with planning, show the total cost of those improvements and repairs at $41,195.
Based on their conversations with Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) staff, town officials believe it’s unlikely Boyce could soon obtain any state dollars to put toward upgrading sidewalks.
Sidewalks are to be discussed further during the council’s next work session in late February. In the meantime, officials are hoping to receive more precise cost figures from the regional commission.
Councilman Floyd Hudson said he wants contractor bids to be obtained soon so “we know exactly how much money we’re taking about” spending.
In 6-8 weeks, he said, the weather should start warming up enough to pour concrete.
Hudson added that he is prepared to make a motion during a future meeting to dip into Boyce’s general fund for money to repair the most dangerous sidewalks.
“But I’d hate to do something (with general fund money) when we’ve got the $160,000” in the capital improvement fund, Mayor Richard Kibler said, if the capital improvement plan can just get finished.
Hudson said he considers the poor condition of sidewalks in Boyce to have reached emergency status.
Repairs “have to be done now,” he said, “not in five years or seven years, or when we can get matching funds.”
