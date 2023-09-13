BOYCE — Local officials plan to take to court a resident who they believe is operating a short-term lodging business at a Whiting Avenue home.
Town code doesn't allow such accommodations within Boyce's boundaries.
Monday night, Boyce Town Council voted unanimously to pursue legal action against the homeowner.
Neighbors have told the council they've frequently seen different people and vehicles at the residence.
The homeowner hasn't responded to cease-and-desist orders posted on the door of the home and refused receipt of ones sent by certified mail, according to officials.
Town Administrator Matt Hoff said listings of the property apparently have been removed from the Airbnb and Vrbo websites. However, he said the property seemed to have lodgers on Saturday.
"We've got to stop" it, said Councilman Dennis Hall, because code violations are occurring.
If it doesn't stop, Hoff told the council, "you're going to have the proverbial camel's nose under the tent" — other people will start providing lodging, too, thinking they can get away with it.
Hall made the motion to pursue legal action. Councilwoman Carol Coffelt seconded it.
The Boyce Planning Commission, with help from the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission, is looking into whether short-term lodging should be allowed in town, said Chairman David Winsatt.
A public hearing on the issue eventually may be held, officials said.
In another matter, the council voted to spend up to $1,500 to buy 12 new holiday flags to install on utility poles around the Greenway Avenue/Main Street intersection.
Some of the money will go toward purchasing commercial-grade brackets in which to mount the flags.
High winds during recent storms blew down some existing flags and brackets, said Councilman Floyd Hudson. One of the flags hasn't been located yet, he said.
He added that he's heard positive comments from the public about flags already installed.
The council also learned that:
• A community-wide yard sale will be held Sept. 30. No permit is necessary to participate.
• A town-sponsored "Trunk or Treat" — an alternative celebration to Halloween — will be held from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company Social Hall on Greenway Avenue.
• The fire company responded to nine emergency medical calls within Boyce during the past month. There were no fire calls.
Lee Coffelt, the company's chief, noted that a ban on all outdoor burning is in effect until further notice because of the ongoing drought. That includes fire pits, he emphasized.
