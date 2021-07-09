BOYCE — The town’s code enforcement officer is trying to get an overgrown property in Boyce Crossing trimmed.
David Clarke discovered the excessive growth when he visited the site, owned by the subdivision’s homeowners association, last week. He also noticed that a silt barrier around a retention pond had fallen, he told Boyce Town Council on Tuesday.
He spoke to the company that maintains the property and “they agreed to take care of” the code violations, he said.
However, Clarke said he saw the overgrowth was still there when he made a follow-up visit earlier in the day.
He’ll continue to nag the company until the growth is cut, he added.
Paragraph 90.11 in the town code states that owners of properties, either developed or undeveloped, must cut grass, weeds or other growth when officials determine it necessary. After reasonable notice is given — based on that determination — and the growth remains uncut, the council can have it trimmed, bill the property owner for the work and collect the money just like it does taxes.
Town officials maintain they’re getting tougher with code violators. Yet the council has indicated it wants Clarke to try to persuade people to correct their violations before he issues citations or takes any other action against them.
Clarke, who started his part-time job in March, has authority to take matters before a magistrate and/or the courts. He has no law-enforcement powers, though, so he can’t arrest anyone or otherwise force them to do anything.
“If it’s not a life, health or safety issue, I’m not going to go after someone aggressively,” he said.
Council members didn’t object to his comment.
One business property in Boyce is storing large amounts of materials in the open without covering or screening them from view, Clarke said. The owner plans to move the materials elsewhere by June 23, he said.
Around town, two properties have construction materials piled in their yards, but there’s no evidence that any construction is occurring, said Clarke. He’s spoken to both landowners, he said, but they so far haven’t moved the materials.
Another structure has a partially missing roof, and one side of it is covered in ivy. Clarke said he’s notified the owner of the problems by mail.
In the past month, Clarke observed 10 vehicles without valid license tags and/or state inspection stickers. Six have since been tagged, covered or moved from where they were parked, he said. He ticketed one vehicle, he mentioned.
Councilman Floyd Hudson said he’s heard concerns about vehicles parking on sidewalks, causing children to have to walk in streets to go around them.
Clarke said he recently ticketed one such car along West Main Street, but it hasn’t been moved yet.
“It was over halfway into the sidewalk,” he said. “It was egregious.”
