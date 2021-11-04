BOYCE — Unofficial results from Tuesday’s election show a Boyce Town Council member will become mayor, filling the remainder of the term of a former officeholder who resigned.
Councilman Zack Hudson received 219 votes in the mayor’s race. His challenger, political newcomer David Ferreira, received 95 votes.
Former mayor Richard Kibler resigned in early August amid plans to move out of town. Hudson will fill the remainder of Kibler’s term that ends on Dec. 31, 2023.
The mayor’s race was a special election held alongside regular contests already scheduled to be on the ballot.
Hudson said Wednesday afternoon that he’s grateful to have received so many votes, especially considering the rain that put a damper on Election Day.
“I’m looking forward to January (when he will take office) and the future of the town of Boyce,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ll do some great things together.”
Whitney L. Maddox, who currently is serving as recorder, will take the position on a permanent basis, the unofficial results indicate.
Maddox received 185 votes on Tuesday. Her challenger, Carli A. Pope, garnered 113.
Two regular council seats up for grabs are to be filled by incumbents Carol L. Coffelt and Dennis S. Hall. They received 243 votes and 153 votes, respectively, having faced no challengers.
Five write-in votes were cast in the mayoral race. Three were cast for recorder, and eight were cast for council.
Hudson, Maddox, Coffelt and Hall are the apparent election winners.
“They’re not officially elected yet,” Clarke County General Registrar/Elections Director Barbara Bosserman noted.
The Clarke County Electoral Board is scheduled to meet on Friday to certify the results, Bosserman said. Absentee ballots already mailed to the county elections office will be accepted through noon that day. Any received by then will be included in the certified results.
Essentially, it’s been musical chairs — without any music — among Boyce’s elected leadership in recent months.
Hall is the senior council member, having first been elected in 2014.
The council appointed Hall to be interim mayor following Kibler’s departure. Hall was interim recorder at the time, having been appointed by the council after the previous recorder, Ruth Hayes, resigned upon moving to Berryville.
Hall had said he’d be willing to serve in both positions temporarily, but he didn’t want either on a permanent basis.
Maddox was appointed by the council in September 2020 to fill a regular seat vacated by Carol Everly, who resigned. When the council appointed Hall as interim mayor, it then appointed Maddox to be interim recorder.
She didn’t respond to a phone message for comment on the election.
In Boyce, the recorder’s seat is similar to that of the vice mayor in other towns and cities. Berryville also has a recorder.
Coffelt was appointed by the council in May to fill the regular council seat that Hall had given up. In September, the council appointed political newcomer Berkeley Reynolds to fill the regular seat, through the year’s end, that Maddox had vacated.
Berkeley didn’t seek election. She has said she might run for a council seat at some point in the future.
Coffelt will continue occupying the regular council seat that Hall originally vacated, and to which he had been elected. Hall now will fill the regular seat that Maddox gave up after she was appointed to it, according to Bosserman.
That is, if the electoral board certifies them all as winners during Friday’s canvass of the election results.
The Boyce races were the only local contests on ballots in Clarke County on Tuesday.
