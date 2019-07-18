BERRYVILLE — Boyce Elementary School will have a sheriff’s deputy stationed on campus when classes resume for the 2019-20 school year.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday to accept a $30,293 grant from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) to help the county sheriff’s office provide a resource officer for the school. A required local match of $37,114 also was approved, which brings the total compensation costs for the position — including salary and benefits — to $67,407.
Earlier this month, members of the supervisors’ finance committee decided by consensus to recommend to the full board that the grant be accepted. Their recommendation came despite anticipation that the county will have to fully fund the position after the first year, as well as concerns about the grant’s timing.
Tom Judge, the county’s joint administrative services director who oversees finances, said he understands the state eventually may consider renewing such grants. For now, though, the DCJS money is a one-time allocation, he said.
The county is just three weeks into its current fiscal year. According to supervisors Chairman David Weiss, it would have been easier to find matching funds for the grant if the state had offered it earlier this year.
Although the county is appreciative of resource officer grants, Weiss said, “we’d appreciate them more” if they were to be provided during county budget preparation cycles.
The county has four public schools. Boyce Elementary will become the third to have a resource officer, following Clarke County High School and Johnson-Williams Middle School. Federal and state grants have helped fund those officers.
Sheriff Tony Roper has said he believes the state eventually will provide a grant to help fund an officer for D.G. Cooley Elementary School in Berryville.
Boyce was chosen for the latest grant because it is farther from the sheriff’s office than Cooley.
The supervisors also approved two other allocations for the sheriff’s office.
The panel transferred $14,400 from the previous fiscal year, which ended June 30, to the current one for the purchase of new bulletproof vests to replace ones that basically have worn out. Ordered earlier this year, the new body armor has not arrived. Judge said he anticipates the sheriff’s office will receive it by the end of July.
The allocation includes $4,000 in state funds plus $10,400 in county funds.
Also, $5,000 in county funds was allocated to cover the cost of overtime for Clarke sheriff’s deputies to help staff the new Crisis Intervention Team Assessment Center (CITAC) at Winchester Medical Center. Clarke is one of various localities that participate in the assessment center.
The Northwestern Community Services Board. which established CITAC, will reimburse the county for any overtime that officers put in.
CITAC uses the hospital’s resources to evaluate people under emergency custody orders to see if they need involuntary commitments for mental health treatments. Having law-enforcement officers work overtime to staff the center enables officers who bring in the patients — who otherwise would have to sit with them until their evaluations are completed — get back on patrol sooner, Weiss said.
