BOYCE — Fifth-graders at Boyce Elementary School have been helping their fellow students, including younger ones, learn the importance of Memorial Day.
An observance was held in front of the school Friday morning. Public schools in Clarke County were closed on Monday due to the federal holiday.
“We’re lucky to live in the greatest country in the world,” Principal Max Merick told pupils.
Observed annually on the last Monday in May, Memorial Day was designed a holiday in 1971 to honor United States military personnel who died while protecting the nation.
“They made the ultimate sacrifice,” said fifth-grader Norah Merriman, in helping to preserve the freedoms that Americans have enjoyed since the nation was founded in 1776.
Fifth-grader Pedro Rodriguez noted that the holiday originally was known as Decoration Day. From 1868 until 1970, it was observed on May 30 each year.
To honor their fallen loved ones, many people visit cemeteries and put flowers or U.S. flags on graves, Merriman said.
Some people wear poppies on their lapels, Rodriguez mentioned.
That tradition, he said, was influenced Lt. Col. John McCrae, a Canadian doctor and soldier during World War I. While in combat in France, McCrae noticed wild poppies growing in abundance on graves of deceased soldiers. Presiding over the funeral of one of his comrades inspired him to write the poem “In Flanders Fields,” which mentions the flowers.
Another fifth-grader, Dean Westbrook, read the Memorial Day poem “Our Memories” by Lenore Hetrick. The poem encourages people to remember deceased soldiers because, in essence, it helps them to live on.
“For a solider who died for his country must know/Much that he could tell/And if we caught the message it might/Serve us oft and well,” the poem asserts.
Westbrook’s peer, Mia Aliveto, led students and faculty in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Music teacher Jessica Tavenner played “Taps,” the bugle call often performed at ceremonies honoring deceased members of the military.
Many students wore clothes of red, white and blue — the colors of the flag — on Friday.
“That’s a good way to show appreciation” to soldiers who sacrificed their lives during combat, Merriman said.
Displaying their patriotism, students waved small flags distributed among them.
“Those flags are not toys,” Merick emphasized. He told them to show respect while placing the flags in storage after the ceremony.
Later in the day, students enjoyed a picnic outdoors.
Merick said Friday’s activities were intended not only to teach pupils about Memorial Day, but also to help foster a sense of community within the school.
