BOYCE — The same company will be collecting garbage in the town for now.
During a Boyce Town Council meeting Tuesday night, Town Manager/Recorder Ruth Hayes said a contract with Evergreen Waste LLC of Winchester has been extended for up to six months.
That will give the council time to advertise for bidders for a new contract, as it decided in August to do.
The contract with Evergreen was to have expired this month. It included provisions for both garbage collection and recycling. But the company has stopped collecting recyclables, Hayes has said, due to declines in the market for such materials.
Many localities nationwide are having trouble retaining recycling services, she told the council.
Evergreen intends to submit a bid for the town’s continued business, Hayes said.
“Maybe they’ll bring themselves up to par,” she said, with what the town wants — a contract with a firm that collects recyclables as well as other solid wastes.
She previously told the council that many residents have indicated they want to continue recycling.
In another matter, the council learned about two town code violation complaints received during the past month.
One concerned garbage strewn in a grassy area near a house on Bradford Drive. The neighborhood’s homeowners association handled the matter, Hayes said.
The other, which town officials are trying to resolve, concerns piles of trash and an old car at a house on Crescent Street. Hayes said the trash is gone but the car is still there. She speculated that people may have rented the house and then moved.
Hayes reported that Boyce’s financial assets currently total $377,437.14. That amount includes $258,582.94 in its checking account and petty cash, $65,396.66 in savings and $53,457.54 in certificates of deposit.
Boyce Volunteer Fire Company Chief Lee Coffelt reported that the company responded to two minor fires and 14 emergency medical calls in September.
