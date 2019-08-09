BOYCE — A former town official will be getting involved in local government again as the Boyce Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) meets next week for the first time in five years.
Dave Winsatt, once the town’s clerk whose duties included being the zoning administrator, was appointed by the Town Council on Tuesday to temporarily fill a vacant seat on the BZA.
Winsatt will be on the panel at least until the Clarke County Circuit Court appoints someone to it on a permanent basis. Town Manager/Recorder Ruth Hayes said she understands Winsatt is interested in holding the seat permanently.
Since the early 2000s, the Clarke County Planning Department has provided Boyce technical assistance with zoning cases. Hayes noted that Winsatt’s signature, as the town clerk, is on the memorandum of understanding between the county and the town.
Because of his experience with zoning cases, “he’s the perfect person” to fill the seat, Hayes said. “You have to have some kind of knowledge of zoning (matters) to be on this board.”
The BZA hears appeals from residents and developers whose zoning requests were not decided in their favor. Because it is a quasi-judicial board, the circuit court must appoint its members.
John Udy previously held the seat that Winsatt will fill. To Hayes’ knowledge, Udy never resigned from the seat. She said she recently learned that he moved out of town several years ago, so he no longer can be on the BZA.
The board’s last meeting was in 2014, records show. As a town of only about 600 residents, Boyce has had few zoning cases and even fewer appeals of zoning decisions.
David Hough recently was appointed by the court to fill another vacant seat on the board.
Having two new members, and because it has not met in quite a while, the BZA will hold an organizational meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. David Griffin, the town’s part-time attorney, will acquaint the new members — and reacquaint the others — with the board’s duties and discuss relevant matters.
Other BZA members are Betty Brock, Patricia Stout-Friess and David Perkins.
Tuesday night’s meeting is open to the public. However, no zoning appeals are on the agenda, and no time will be allotted for public comments, Hayes said.
