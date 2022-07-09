BOYCE — Reason stands that being a firefighter, Lee Coffelt knows more about water than most people.
That prompted Boyce Town Council, in a 5-0 vote earlier this week, to recommend that Coffelt be appointed to the Clarke County Sanitary Authority.
Coffelt is chief of the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors will consider the recommendation during an upcoming meeting.
A public body, the CCSA operates water and sewer systems that serve about 400 homes and businesses in Boyce, Millwood and White Post, as well as at Waterloo, the intersection of U.S. 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) and U.S. 50 (John Mosby Highway). The Prospect Hill Spring supplies the system's water.
Inboden Environmental Services, a private firm based in Mount Jackson, operates and maintains the CCSA's systems.
Coffelt told the council he once worked for Inboden. As a result, he knows a lot about water and wastewater treatment, he said.
Boyce is the CCSA's largest customer, Councilman Floyd Hudson mentioned.
Bylaws stipulate that one of the authority's members must be a Boyce resident.
If he's appointed by the supervisors, Coffelt will succeed Joseph Myer. County Administrator Chris Boies said Myer resigned from the authority because he's moving out of Boyce.
To avoid a conflict of interest, Councilwoman Carol Coffelt abstained from the vote. She is Lee Coffelt's wife.
In other matters, the council:
• Learned from Lee Coffelt that the fire company responded to six calls for assistance in June. Of those calls, two were for fires and four were for emergency medical services, he said. No significant incidents occurred within the town's boundaries, he added.
• Approved a $5,250 bid by contractor Chris Pendleton for minor repairs to the exterior of Town Hall on East Main Street. Repairs will include the replacement of seven broken window panes. If that doesn't eliminate drafts in the building, windows eventually may need to be replaced entirely, Hudson said. The other complete, formal bid submitted for the repairs was for more than $16,000. The bid was from a much larger contractor, officials said.
• Learned that two chickens have flown the coop. Or, at least, they somehow left a residence on Whiting Avenue where they were being kept illegally. Chicken coops are allowed in Boyce if permits for them are issued by the town. This particular coop didn't have a permit, Clarke said. "I don't know if they ran away, they were given away or someone had a chicken dinner," Code Enforcement Officer David Clarke quipped.
