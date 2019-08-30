BOYCE — Wanted: Two residents concerned about the town’s shoddy sidewalks. Knowledge of how to repair sidewalks and get money to fix them would be especially helpful.
That’s basically the job description for seats available on a committee that will examine which of Boyce’s sidewalks need improvements and then look into ways to get the work done.
Boyce Town Council formed the committee during a work session Tuesday night. Mayor Franklin Roberts volunteered to serve on it. So did Boyce Planning Commission Chairman Dennis Utterback and mayoral candidate Richard Kibler, both of whom were in the audience at the special meeting.
Altogether, five people are being sought for the committee to get a variety of viewpoints and have a quorum in decision-making, according to Roberts.
Councilwoman Laurel Greene questioned why a committee is needed. She asked why the town doesn’t simply recruit an expert to look into the issue.
The committee eventually might decide to contact an expert, said Councilwoman Bre Bogert. However, residents’ opinions should be sought first to give them an opportunity to participate in local government, she said.
Newer residents are especially encouraged to participate.
“We’ve got a bunch of new people moving in,” Bogert said.
Council seats now held by Greene and Bogert are up for grabs on the Nov. 5 ballot. Neither councilwoman is seeking re-election.
The committee also would welcome residents who routinely use sidewalks or whose children use them for walking or biking, such as to and from school, Utterback said.
In July, the council voted 2-1 to no longer pursue purchasing land to establish a town park. The vote came following a public hearing during which many people told council members they would prefer for the town to spend its limited funds on improving utilities and infrastructure, including sidewalks.
“There are broken sidewalks throughout town,” Utterback said during Tuesday’s meeting.
Various portions of sidewalks along Main Street between Boyce Elementary School and the railroad, as well as along Old Chapel Avenue, have broken concrete, Roberts pointed out.
Some sidewalks have other problems, too, such as steep places where it’s hard to push baby strollers or for the elderly to use walkers, Utterback added.
Kibler estimated that some of Boyce’s sidewalks were installed 50 to 60 years ago. They may have not undergone any improvements since then, officials indicated.
Any sidewalk improvements must comply with provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, Kibler said.
Potential funding sources identified by the council for sidewalk improvements include two grant programs: Safe Routes to School, offered by the U.S. Department of Transportation, and Smart Scale, in which the Virginia Department of Transportation scores projects based on their perceived worthiness by state officials.
There is no guarantee that Boyce will receive any grant money, Utterback said.
Councilman Dennis Hall said the town initially might have to spend some of its own money on the improvements.
A time frame for making sidewalk improvements was not established. Greene said one should be set so the process is “not drawn out for months.”
“We need to prioritize” any improvements that are decided on, Hall said, because getting them done will be “a long process.”
“If we don’t start” soon, he said, “it’s going to be an even longer process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.