BOYCE — Town Council eventually may can residential garbage collection if people's trashcans keep overflowing, making Boyce look trashy.
That idea was put forth at Tuesday night's council meeting. It came up amid discussion about a rash of incidents in which residents have put on the curb on Mondays larger amounts of garbage than the town's contract with RWB Disposal allows.
Whitney Maddox, the council's recorder, mentioned that on Monday of this week, she noticed six cans "full to the top" in front of a home on West Main Street.
"It was very disheartening," Maddox said.
Mayor Zack Hudson said he's noticed similar situations elsewhere in town.
Also, too many people haven't been breaking down cardboard as required, officials said.
Should collections be discontinued, residents would have to either arrange their own pickups or haul their garbage to a landfill themselves. They also would have to pay the disposal costs.
Town Manager David Winsatt on Wednesday emphasized, however, that is just an idea — for now.
Councilman Dennis Hall said he doesn't want to see everyone punished for the actions of a few.
But the town is immediately going to get tough on people who violate the rules.
Boyce pays for garbage collection through taxes that residents pay. That is unlike most towns and cities, which bill residents for the service separately.
In a phone interview, Winsatt said he doesn't know why the town covers the cost. It's just a local tradition.
It's not really an enormous expense, considering Boyce has only about 750 residents.
Under the town's contract with RWB, all household-type garbage discarded for pickup must be placed in no more than two metal or plastic containers, or it can be put in plastic bags designed for trash disposal. The containers and/or bags, with the trash in them, must not weigh more than 75 pounds each.
Boyce is paying the firm $10.24 per month per household for service to 296 households. That's a total monthly payment of $3,031.04, the contract shows.
Code Enforcement Officer David Clarke is to begin riding around town each Monday morning to note where excessive amounts of garbage are placed. Winsatt said he also will instruct RWB to make such notes.
Those households then will be sent a letter explaining terms of the contract and encouraging them to abide by the rules, Winsatt said.
In a notice to residents in the town's January newsletter, Winsatt wrote that if problems with too much trash being discarded continue, "I am prepared to recommend to the Town Council that we go to mandatory trash containers that will be purchased by the residents."
Those likely will be large plastic containers that residents roll out to the curb and which collection trucks lift with mechanical arms.
The council would have to approve a change to the contract. Yet requiring containers to be purchased would have a couple of benefits, according to Winsatt.
One is that "there would be no more unsightly trash bags lying around the town," he said. And, "it would protect the people who are picking up our trash and making sure they don't get hurt."
The newsletter will be sent to residents and published on the town's website on Friday. Residents can read more about the trash issue then.
If the council eventually decides to discontinue curbside collections, it will be at least 2024. That's when the contract with RWB expires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.